Shared Path Completes Northern Corridor Improvements Project

Today, Hon Michael Wood together with Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust, MP Shanan Halbert and Ward Councillors John Watson and Wayne Walker, Waka Kotahi representatives and project team members celebrated the completion of the 6km kilometre shared path running adjacent to State Highway 1 and subsequently the completion of the approximately $1billion project.

While Aucklanders have already begun reaping the benefits of a safer, more reliable transport journey on State Highway 1 and State Highway 18, the completion of the shared path from Constellation Station to Oteha Valley Road, which will open on Monday, provides people with a genuine choice in how they travel, marking the completion of the Northern Corridor Improvements Project.

The shared path has several local connections along the way at residential, commercial and industrial areas to help people get around their local community or access services and places of work on foot or by bike. Connections with both ramp and stair access support accessibility for a wide range of users, helping to create an inclusive transport network.

The project includes a suite of transport upgrades including the 5km extension to the Northern Busway to Albany which opened in May 2022 and the completion of the Western Ring Route which opened in stages earlier this year.

However, Mark Kinvig National Manager Infrastructure Delivery says it hasn’t only been transport benefits delivered by the project.

“The project impacted several local community sports and recreational facilities such as North Harbour Hockey, North Harbour BMX and Wainoni Park Pony Club. These facilities were re-built by the project and are now considered world class sports centres”.

Across the project area, a total of 360,000 native plants have been planted, restoring the natural environment with species which reflect the history of the landscape as well as delivering benefits to the local ecosystem.

Ten wetland treatment ponds have also been constructed and planted, which cleanse surface runoff water prior to discharging to local streams. This has delivered a significant improvement for our waterways and the environment along with providing greater resilience during heavy rain events.

“The team has also installed a significant stage of Watercare’s Rosedale Ponds bypass under SH1 and the innovative design of Tirohanga Whānui bridge provides both a walking and cycling connection across SH1 as well as carries a watermain. This infrastructure enables and future proofs the region to cater for the North Shore’s development, where an estimated 100,000 people are expected to make the area their home in the coming decades.

“These outcomes have a far-reaching positive impact above the immediate community and the landscape in which the project is based.

“I am very proud of our alliance partners, Fulton Hogan, HEB Construction, WSP and Jacobs for delivering a project that has achieved such a great outcome for the community and users of the network. It will leave a legacy which will be felt across a range of transport, community and environmental aspects” says Mr Kinvig.

