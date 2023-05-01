Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Elemental AKL Returns To Warm Up Auckland In 2023

Monday, 1 May 2023, 9:58 am
Press Release: Auckland Unlimited

Elemental AKL is back for its fifth year this July, with a unique line-up of events and experiences celebrating Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s kai, creativity, and cultural landscape.

From 20 July – 6 August, Auckland will come alive from Matakana to Onehunga with the festival of arts, eats and beats. Festival goers can expect a diverse range of adventures, from hāngi in a five-star hotel, to silent disco walks across the city as Elemental AKL 2023 events transform eateries and bars, theatres, and public spaces across Auckland into hubs of exciting experiences.

Highlights from this year’s programme of more than 25 events include:

  • Culinary crawls and surprising dining across some of Auckland’s most popular dining strips
  • A brand-new boutique party in Fort Lane with music, food and immersive art
  • Table talk with Auckland’s top chefs at curated dining experiences
  • An expert butchery demonstration alongside a multi-course lamb dinner with beer pairing
  • Wine tastings and masterclasses
  • Indigenous fine dining and theatre with award-winning chefs, performers, and creatives
  • A celebration of Morning People’s seventh birthday at Auckland Town Hall.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Head of Major Events, Chris Simpson, says the continued success of Elemental AKL highlights just how much Auckland has to offer year-round.

“The range of events in the Elemental AKL 2023 programme shows just how creative and diverse the region is,” he says.

“From world-class kai to our astonishing range of live music and theatre options, there’s something to delight everyone. Aucklanders, kiwis and the overseas visitors in Auckland for the FIFA Women’s World Cup will all be able to find something in their element at this year’s festival.”

Visit www.aucklandnz.com/elemental for more information on the programme line-up, with new events still to be announced.

