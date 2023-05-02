Candidates Confirmed For Ōtara-Papatoetoe (Ōtara Subdivision) Local Board By-election

Nominations for Ōtara-Papatoetoe (Ōtara Subdivision) Local Board by-election have now closed.

The seat became vacant in late March with the resignation of board member Swanie Nelson.

Four candidates have put their hands up to fill the vacant seat on the board:

HANN, Angela

JACKSON, Albert (Ōtara First)

KAISARA, Lorenzo (NZ Labour Party)

TAWHI-MARSTERS, Nevaeh (ALL 444 YOUTH)

Candidate profiles will be available online soon at voteauckland.co.nz

Auckland Council’s Manager Governance Services, Rose Leonard says, “It’s great to have four candidates who care enough for their community to stand and serve as part of the Ōtara Papatoetoe Local Board. It is a wonderful opportunity. With one seat vacant, it is up to voters to decide who will become their new local board member.”

Voting documents will be delivered from Tuesday 6 June to the 23,000 enrolled electors in the Ōtara Subdivision of the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board area.

Postal voting will open Tuesday 6 June 2023 and close at 12 noon, Wednesday 28 June.

Completed votes can be dropped in the vote boxes at:

Manukau Service Centre, Kotuku House 4 Osterley Way, Manukau City Centre

Ōtara Library, 46 Fair Mall, Ōtara

Manukau Train Station, Manukau City Centre

Te Puke ō Tara Community Centre, 20 Newbury Street, Ōtara

Papatoetoe Library,30 Wallace Road, Papatoetoe

Manukau Library, 3 Osterley Way, Manukau City Centre

Tupu Youth Library, 102 Dawson Road, Ōtara

Electoral Office, Level 2, 198 Federal Street, Auckland Central.

Eligible voters who haven’t received their voting documents by Tuesday 13 June 2023, should apply for a special vote at:

Manukau Service Centre, Kotuku House 4 Osterley Way, Manukau City Centre

Ōtara Library, 46 Fair Mall, Ōtara, Manukau

Electoral Office, Level 2, 198 Federal Street, Auckland Central

The successful candidate will be declared elected after 12pm on 28 June 2023 and inaugurated at the 25 July board meeting.

