Annual Wage Cost Inflation 4.3 Percent
Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 8:20 pm
Press Release: Stats NZ
Annual wage cost inflation measured by the labour cost
index (LCI) increased to 4.3 percent in the year to the
March 2023 quarter, according to figures released by Stats
NZ today.
“Annual wage cost inflation is at its
highest level since the series began in 1992, up from 4.1
percent in the year to the December 2022 quarter,”
business prices manager Bryan Downes said.
“This
aligns with other wage measures, like the unadjusted LCI and
average hourly earnings, both of which also had the largest
annual increases on record.”
Wage cost inflation is
the percentage change in all salary and wage rates
(including overtime) in the LCI, which measures changes in
the cost of labour incurred by businesses, adjusting for
changes in the quality, quantity, and type of
work.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Capitalism has a habit of throwing up business models that disrupt business as usual, but that are not sustainable. Uber for instance, couldn’t provide a cut price taxi service forever, at the expense of its drivers. Sooner or later, they were bound to revolt. Spotify is another case in point. Since 2018, the business media has had doubts about the viability of Spotify’s business model... More>>