Marriages Bouncing Back After COVID
Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 8:21 pm
Press Release: Stats NZ
The number of marriages celebrated in New Zealand
increased in 2022 following lower numbers in the previous
two years, according to annual figures released by Stats
NZ.
In 2022, 18,858 marriages and civil unions were
registered by New Zealand couples, up from 15,657 in 2021.
However, the number remains lower than in the period before
COVID-19 impacted New Zealand (there were, on average,
around 20,200 marriages and civil unions registered each
year between 2017 and 2019).
“Rules around
gatherings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in
a large drop in the number of marriages celebrated,
especially in the warmer months when it’s more popular to
tie the knot,” population estimates and projections
manager Michael MacAskill
said.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Capitalism has a habit of throwing up business models that disrupt business as usual, but that are not sustainable. Uber for instance, couldn’t provide a cut price taxi service forever, at the expense of its drivers. Sooner or later, they were bound to revolt. Spotify is another case in point. Since 2018, the business media has had doubts about the viability of Spotify’s business model... More>>