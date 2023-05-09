Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nine Charged In Operation For Supply And Distribution Of Drugs

Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 9:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have charged nine people, including a high-value individual serving a prison sentence, for operating a drug ring supplying and distributing methamphetamine and cannabis.

Police allege the ringleader of the operation was sending instructions from his North Island prison cell using a smuggled mobile phone. He is one of three individuals to have been in prison at the time of their alleged offending.

The 35-year-old appeared at the Hastings District Court via audio visual link today and was remanded to appear on 22 June 2023. He did not enter a plea and has been granted name suppression through to trial.

The operation began in January and digital intercepts were carried out over a 30-day period. Each week Police intercepted approximately 25 hours of phone calls, text messages and social media activity on a phone used by the alleged ringleader.

Eight others are believed to have been involved with the operation: Three women aged 23, 27 and 40, and five men aged 21, 23, 28, 36 and 39. Four of them also appeared in court today, two via audio visual link, and were also remanded to appear on 22 June 2023.

In mid-April Police executed the first of a number of search warrants targeting the suspects. Thousands of dollars in cash and drugs have been recovered, including 775 rounds of ammunition from a couple who do not possess a firearms licence.

All nine face a range of charges related to the supply and distribution of drugs, unlawful possession of explosives (ammunition), and money laundering. All but one of the nine face charges of participating in an organised criminal group.

In total, three prisoners were charged for their roles in organising the distribution of methamphetamine and cannabis. They are alleged to have used smuggled mobile phones to communicate together.

Detective Inspector David De Lange says this was brazen offending.

“We believe this operation has dealt a significant blow to the flow of drugs in the Hawke’s Bay, and will keep money out of the pockets of organised criminals, who benefit from this offending.

“This was a sophisticated operation. Organised criminal groups go to great lengths to make money from the drugs they sell and Police allege this operation was no exception.”

As the case is before the court, Police are unable to comment further.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Endless Spending On Defence

Defence is the one area of government spending where the politicians never, ever demand – but how on earth do we propose to pay for this? A Budget supposedly focussed on “bread and butter” issues has still managed to allocate another $748 million (over four years) to a new batch of military spending. The aim of this package, as Reuters put it, “is to stop the loss of military personnel, and ensure the country’s military can operate alongside allies and partners... More>>



 
 

Government: Local State Of Emergency Declared For Auckland

The Government will step up support for those affected by flooding in Auckland following Auckland Council declaring a local state of emergency. “NEMA’s National Coordination Centre has been activated and the Government stands ready to provide any support that is needed. More>>


Northland Regional Council: Lake Taharoa Vegetation Loss Investigated

Investigations are underway into the mysterious loss of most of the submerged vegetation in Lake Taharoa, the largest in the Kai Iwi dune lakes group and Northland’s deepest lake. More>>


350 Aotearoa: More Than 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Funding To Transition To Clean Energy

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>


SAFE: Duck Shooting Season Is Bad News For All Birds

The duck shooting season, which begins on 6 May, means countless native birds will be slaughtered. More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>


Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government

Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering the 2026–30 emissions budget. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 