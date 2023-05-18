National Population Estimates: At 31 March 2023

National population estimates give the best available measure of the population, by age and sex, usually living in New Zealand.

Key facts

At 31 March 2023:

New Zealand’s estimated resident population was provisionally 5,199,100

there were 2,616,000 females and 2,583,100 males

the median age of females and males was 39.1 and 37.1 respectively.

During the year ended March 2023:

New Zealand’s population grew by 84,100 (1.6 percent)

estimated natural increase (births minus deaths) was 18,600

estimated net migration (migrant arrivals minus migrant departures) was 65,400.

Note: International migration data used to derive population estimates for this release will be consistent with International migration: March 2023 published 12 May 2023.

