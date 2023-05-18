Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

National Population Estimates: At 31 March 2023

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 2:58 pm
Press Release: Stats NZ

National population estimates give the best available measure of the population, by age and sex, usually living in New Zealand.

Key facts

At 31 March 2023:

  • New Zealand’s estimated resident population was provisionally 5,199,100
  • there were 2,616,000 females and 2,583,100 males
  • the median age of females and males was 39.1 and 37.1 respectively.

During the year ended March 2023:

  • New Zealand’s population grew by 84,100 (1.6 percent)
  • estimated natural increase (births minus deaths) was 18,600
  • estimated net migration (migrant arrivals minus migrant departures) was 65,400.

Note: International migration data used to derive population estimates for this release will be consistent with International migration: March 2023 published 12 May 2023.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

