National Population Estimates: At 31 March 2023
National population estimates give the best available measure of the population, by age and sex, usually living in New Zealand.
Key facts
At 31 March 2023:
- New Zealand’s estimated resident population was provisionally 5,199,100
- there were 2,616,000 females and 2,583,100 males
- the median age of females and males was 39.1 and 37.1 respectively.
During the year ended March 2023:
- New Zealand’s population grew by 84,100 (1.6 percent)
- estimated natural increase (births minus deaths) was 18,600
- estimated net migration (migrant arrivals minus migrant departures) was 65,400.
Note: International migration data used to derive population estimates for this release will be consistent with International migration: March 2023 published 12 May 2023.