Operation Dirt Arrests Made

19 May

Rural Response Manager Opotiki Senior Sergeant Richard

Miller:

Police arrested three people yesterday following six search warrants executed

in the Opotiki area.

A following two young people will be referred to Youth Aid.

The search warrants were in relation to online marketplace scams and

dangerous driving offences, where offenders allegedly dishonestly obtained

dirt bikes, including quad bikes and two-wheelers, and rode them recklessly

around the Opotiki area.

An 18-year-old man is due to appear in Opotiki District Court Thursday, 25

May, on driving related charges, plus obtaining by deception and receiving

stolen property.

A 22-year-old man was taken into custody for breach of bail.

Further arrests and charges are likely.

Police recovered three dirt bikes and one quad bike, some of which are

alleged to have been fraudulently obtained, and have been reportedly involved

in a significant number of driving-related offences.

Police also seized 10kg of cannabis and firearms including a pump-action

shotgun.

“We understand the community is fed up with these motorbike riders’

behaviour and we don’t want to see anyone seriously injured or killed.

“As these search warrants and arrests demonstrate, this behaviour will not

be tolerated.”

Police would like to remind people to be alert to fraudulent activity and to

take particular care when buying or selling goods through social media

platforms and online websites.

If you plan to sell your unwanted items, make sure you take care when doing

so.

There has been a notable increase in people handing over property,

particularly dirt bikes and quad bikes, to people posing as buyers after

being falsely led to believe that they’ve been paid for the item.

In such cases, it is common for the claimed buyer to show proof of payment in

the form of a cell phone screenshot of a bank transfer of fund to the

sellers.

However, the money is never actually deposited into the seller’s account

despite the claimed buyer appearing honest and genuine.

Whenever selling goods, make sure you deal in cash or ensure the money has

been actually received in your bank before handing the item over.

It is easy for someone to claim a bank transfer has been made by showing a

false record of a deposit, only for the seller to find out later on that the

item hasn’t been paid for.

If you can’t see the money in your bank account, treat it as not being in

there and retain the goods.

Call 111 in an emergency.

We would rather attend to prevent a crime happening, than attend after an

offence has occurred.

If it’s already happened you can provide information via

105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime

Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

