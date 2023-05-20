Operation Dirt Arrests Made
19 May
Rural Response Manager Opotiki Senior
Sergeant Richard
Miller:
Police arrested three
people yesterday following six search warrants
executed
in the Opotiki area.
A following two young people will be referred to Youth Aid.
The search
warrants were in relation to online marketplace scams
and
dangerous driving offences, where offenders allegedly dishonestly obtained
dirt bikes, including quad bikes and two-wheelers, and rode them recklessly
around the Opotiki area.
An 18-year-old man is due to appear in Opotiki
District Court Thursday, 25
May, on driving related charges, plus obtaining by deception and receiving
stolen property.
A 22-year-old man was taken into custody for breach of bail.
Further arrests and charges are likely.
Police recovered three dirt bikes and one quad
bike, some of which are
alleged to have been fraudulently obtained, and have been reportedly involved
in a significant number of driving-related offences.
Police
also seized 10kg of cannabis and firearms including a
pump-action
shotgun.
“We understand the community
is fed up with these motorbike riders’
behaviour and we don’t want to see anyone seriously injured or killed.
“As these search warrants and arrests
demonstrate, this behaviour will not
be tolerated.”
Police would like to remind people to be
alert to fraudulent activity and to
take particular care when buying or selling goods through social media
platforms and online websites.
If you plan to
sell your unwanted items, make sure you take care when
doing
so.
There has been a notable increase in
people handing over property,
particularly dirt bikes and quad bikes, to people posing as buyers after
being falsely led to believe that they’ve been paid for the item.
In such cases, it is common for the claimed
buyer to show proof of payment in
the form of a cell phone screenshot of a bank transfer of fund to the
sellers.
However, the money is never actually
deposited into the seller’s account
despite the claimed buyer appearing honest and genuine.
Whenever selling
goods, make sure you deal in cash or ensure the money
has
been actually received in your bank before handing the item over.
It is easy for someone to claim a bank
transfer has been made by showing a
false record of a deposit, only for the seller to find out later on that the
item hasn’t been paid for.
If you can’t see
the money in your bank account, treat it as not being
in
there and retain the goods.
Call 111 in an emergency.
We would rather attend to prevent a crime
happening, than attend after an
offence has occurred.
If it’s already happened you can provide
information via
105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime
Stoppers on 0800 555 111.