Investigation Into The Death Of Richard Leman

Police investigating the death of Richard Leman are now in a position to release further details about his death.

We are releasing these details in the hope that we can provide some closure for his family.

Mr Leman was located deceased in the boot of his vehicle at an address in Rangiora on 17 April.

Some of his remains have not yet been recovered.

We are not in a position to provide any further information in relation to this, however this is understandably very distressing for Mr Leman's family.

We would like to be able to recover the missing remains so his family can move forward from this tragedy.

A 46-year-old man has been charged with Mr Leman’s murder, but we believe there are also others involved.

We believe the others involved would have discussed what occurred with their friends and associates.

Police are appealing to those people and members of the public for their assistance in holding these people to account for their actions.

We have every confidence that someone in the Rangiora community knows what has happened here. We are urging you to do the right thing and come forward to speak to us.

If you have any information, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, please get in contact with Police on 105. Please reference file number 230415/8026.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

