Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Makes Recommendations On Annual Plan Submissions

Monday, 12 June 2023, 7:48 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Marlborough District Council has confirmed its funding priorities for the 2023-24 Annual Plan after considering 77 submissions from the public.

Mayor Nadine Taylor said it's always challenging for Council to manage the community's desire for increased levels of service and project funds, whilst keeping a lid on rates increases, especially in the current economic climate.

“This year’s Annual Plan process has been particularly challenging as we face much higher than normal levels of inflation and the expectation that the Consumer Price Index will peak at more than 7 per cent in 2023,” she said.

“After much discussion and deliberation Council has been prudent in its funding and as a result has managed to keep the rates increase this year at 7.9 per cent, on par with the 7.8 per cent we consulted on.”

“I’m very aware of the cost of living pressures on households and recognise this is still a relatively high rates increase,” Mayor Taylor said.

“We have reviewed user pays fees and reduced expenditure where possible. Fees including resource consenting, environmental health and building control are set to increase. By increasing fees we are reducing the impact on ratepayers by just over $1 million. I believe that is a fairer way of spreading costs.”

Council has been able to maintain current levels of service across Marlborough. It also continues a significant capital expenditure programme focused on our core infrastructure needs, primarily roading, sewerage and water treatment.

The rates increase includes a one-off grant funding of $31,462 for the Marlborough Stadium Trust and a $100,000 funding increase for the Marlborough Art Gallery to improve services to the community.

A number of submitters spoke about the condition of community halls in their townships. “Council will undertake a stocktake of the halls throughout Marlborough to determine the scale and priority of work required as part of a strategic review of these important community assets,” Mayor Taylor said.

A number of submitters' proposals will be referred to the relevant committee. Proposed cycleway and bike projects will be referred to Bike Walk Marlborough to progress, while many of those who submitted on community projects will be advised to apply to the Community Grants Scheme.

Mayor Taylor thanked all submitters for taking the time to provide feedback on Council’s 2023-2024 Annual Plan consultation document.

“It’s important for Councillors to hear from their community and the Annual Plan process provides an opportunity for everyone to be involved and be heard. We value the feedback and new ideas brought to us and every submission is given full consideration during the decision making process,” she said.

The recommendations from today’s meeting will be confirmed, along with the rates for the coming year, at the Council meeting on 29 June, and come into effect from 1 July.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Changing The GE Rules, Plus A Music Playlist

So Christopher Luxon wants to relax the rules that govern the use of genetic modification outside a laboratory setting. Would this mean going only so far as to allow gene editing of an existing gene sequence, or does Luxon intend to give a green light to field trials where entirely new genes have been inserted, and/or where the irradiation of existing gene sequences takes place in search of useful mutations? Hard to tell what he has in mind. More>>



 
 

Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


National: Will End Ban On GE & GM To Benefit NZ

A National government will end New Zealand’s ban on gene editing and genetic modification to unlock enormous benefits for climate change, agriculture, & health science. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will take part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic - and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads), and taonga Māori are being repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 