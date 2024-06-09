Labour Statement From Energy Spokesperson Megan Woods

“The Government is continuing its mindless charge toward giving fossil fuel companies free reign. Climate change is the number one issue facing New Zealand, and Minister Jones is hell bent on ignoring options of energy that are future-proofed and up to global standards,” Megan Woods said.

“This is a manufactured crisis. We know there are reliable and cost-effective energy sources available to New Zealand that can be used without destroying the country.

“New Zealand is being taken backwards. This government is being cruel to future generations, this will take decades to undo – if the damage can be undone at all,” Megan Woods said.

