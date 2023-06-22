Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Eastern Bay Of Plenty Mayors Respond To Local Government Review

Thursday, 22 June 2023, 2:51 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

The mayors for the communities of Kawerau, Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne have responded to the recent release of The Future for Local Government report - He piki tūranga, he piki kotuku, noting the need to ensure communities stay at the centre of the coming changes in the local sector.

Ōpōtiki Mayor, David Moore, said that he was always keen to see new ways of facing the current and future challenges in local government, particularly how to fund the complex and growing responsibilities of councils around Aotearoa.

“It is always heathy to look at challenges with new ideas and new ways of tackling them and the report certainly covers a lot of ground and offers some solid recommendations.

“I feel the three Eastern Bay Councils are already implementing and building on many of the recommendations, however funding should not be the sole burden of the ratepayers and solutions need to be affordable for this generation and future ones. I also think that we need to ensure we stay grounded in our local communities through any changes.

“Add to that, we are in a real period of flux for the sector and a difficult time to get clarity on how all the moving parts work together,” Mayor Moore said.

Whakatāne District Mayor Dr Victor Luca agrees, saying the reforms are out of sync.

“We’re still navigating three waters reform, we’ve been putting lots of time and effort into engaging with RMA Reform and health is in the mix. Surely Future for Local Government should have been the first cab off the rank.”

“I’m pleased to see a recognition of the infrastructure funding deficit and addressing that with potentially more direct central government funding to Councils. I need to see how that will happen however.”

Kawerau Mayor, Faylene Tunui also drew attention to the wider picture and a need for grassroots understanding of how local government works for them.

“Our Council is committed to doing better in the way we work alongside our Tangata Whenua Iwi and we will be sending this report to Ngāti Tūwharetoa Chairs and Chief Executives so we have the same information at the same time. We will also share a link to this report with our community on our website so our people can receive these recommendations from the independent panel.

“The report that’s been released, isn’t just a future for local government review, but actually, a future for ‘Local Communities’ review - as councils exist to serve and represent their communities,” Kawerau Mayor Faylene Tunui said.

The final report and significant background into the review is available at www.futureforlocalgovernment.govt.nz

The Minister of Local Government Kieran McAnulty has signalled that now is the time for councils to digest the report and the next steps will be considered after the general election.

 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



PM Hipkins: Statement On Michael Wood

This morning I have advised the Governor-General to accept Michael Wood’s resignation as a Minister. Yesterday I was alerted to additional shareholdings Michael held in the JM Fairey Family Trust of which he is both a trustee and a beneficiary. These new shareholdings raise significant concerns around Michael not identifying and managing potential and real conflicts of interest. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On TOP & The Bank Inquiry

The 5% MMP threshold soaks up a disproportionate share of the attention paid to the struggle by small parties to get into Parliament. Winning an electorate seat is the only reliable path to political sustainability under MMP. Peter Dunne’s stronghold in Ohariu saw him through any number of party highs and lows and the Greens’ narrow Coromandel victory in 1999 made them serious contenders, while Chloe Swarbrick’s victory in Auckland Central has given them a vital backstop. More>>



 
 


Green Party: Launches Income Guarantee Calculator

The Green Party has today launched a quick and easy tool that anyone can use to see how much of a difference the Income Guarantee will make to them and their whānau. More>>

TEU: VUW Staff & Students Rally In Protest After Decision To Cut 230 Jobs

Staff have been anxiously waiting to find out who would be axed by cuts foreshadowed over a month ago. Today’s announcement confirmed they will target languages, secondary school teaching, tourism, management, geophysics, and physical geography. More>>


Government: Passive House Development To Reduce Power Bills & Emissions

The first Government-led Passive House Development in Australasia will see public housing customers pay around $1 a day to heat and cool their homes, while delivering significantly reduced carbon emissions. More>>

Government: Statement On Michael Wood

This morning I have advised the Governor-General to accept Michael Wood’s resignation as a Minister. Yesterday I was alerted to additional shareholdings Michael held in the JM Fairey Family Trust of which he is both a trustee and a beneficiary. More>>
Sir Peter Gluckman: Social Cohesion Straining At The Seams

New Zealand’s status as a cohesive, high-trust nation is being strained by political, economic, and environmental pressures, exacerbated by technological disruptors. We need to pay more attention to strengthening institutional and social trust and staying on top of factors that might weaken them. More>>


Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 