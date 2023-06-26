Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Burn 'Warmer, Cheaper' This Winter To Improve Canterbury's Air Quality

Monday, 26 June 2023, 5:12 pm
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

As the infamous Canterbury frosts start to bite, people across the region are firing up their wood burners to stay warm.

We recently launched our annual Warmer Cheaper campaign, which encourages Canterbury residents to use their wood burners more efficiently so they can save money on firewood and create less air pollution, all while staying cosy.

The Warmer Cheaper website includes information on the three ingredients to an efficient fire: good wood, good burning technique, and a well-maintained burner and chimney.

Financial assistance is available for low-income homeowners who need to upgrade their home heating. The Warmer Kiwi Homes scheme run by EECA provides grants that cover up to 80% of the cost of a new heating appliance. EECA also provides insulation grants and home performance assessments through the Warmer Kiwi Homes scheme.

Environment Canterbury’s home heating subsidies help low-income homeowners who live in Clean Air Zones to replace their older, expired wood burners with efficient heat pumps or ultra-low emission wood burners.

“We are excited to be partnering with Brightr and EnergySmart to offer our home heating subsidies,” says Principal Implementation Advisor Dr Paul Hopwood. “These subsidies will support Canterbury residents to switch to warmer, cheaper, lower-emission forms of heating.”

Residents of Timaru, Waimate and Geraldine can contact EnergySmart on 0800 777 111 for more information about the subsidies.

Residents of Rangiora, Kaiapoi, Christchurch and Ashburton can contact Brightr on 0800 888 766 for more information about the subsidies.

Listen to Dr Paul Hopwood talk about the Warmer Cheaper campaign here.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Environment Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Law & Ordure Policy

Seventy-five days out from election day and the National Party still hasn’t revealed how it is going to pay for its stupendously expensive bag of presents for everyone. It is simultaneously promising to reduce the tax revenue coming into the state coffers, increase the spending going out of those coffers into key areas like health, education, roading, and other infrastructure, while also somehow delivering tax cuts and paying down our debt. More>>



 
 
ACT New Zealand: Labour’s Cruel Rental Property Own-Goal

“Labour’s economic mismanagement and attacks on landlords are hurting renters, the very people Labour claims to care about. It’s a classic case of unintended consequences and it’s caused by Labour’s woeful economic ignorance,” says Brooke van Velden. More>>


New Zealand First: 'Past Performance, Not Future Promises'

"Just remember in this election Henry Ford’s words of caution when you’re listening to other party’s promises - 'You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.' This election is about past performance not future promises," Winston Peters says. More>>


National Party:
Luxon Backs Tougher Sentences To Counter Crime Wave

Kiwis are "fed up with brazen offending and a National government will send criminals a strong message through a raft of changes, including tougher sentences," says Christopher Luxon says. More>>

Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes. More>>


Gun Control NZ: Gun Registry Launched

Recent gang-related gun violence in Auckland was fuelled by guns bought by licensed owners who did it because they thought they could get away with it. From today, all dealer sales will be recorded in the registry, ending impunity for people diverting guns to criminals. More>>


Amnesty International: New HRMI Data Highlights Harm To Māori

The ability of Māori communities to exercise self-determination is deemed to be limited. When asked to provide more context about this right, respondents mentioned "widespread discrimination" which "marginalises Māori people". More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 