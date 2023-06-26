Burn 'Warmer, Cheaper' This Winter To Improve Canterbury's Air Quality

As the infamous Canterbury frosts start to bite, people across the region are firing up their wood burners to stay warm.

We recently launched our annual Warmer Cheaper campaign, which encourages Canterbury residents to use their wood burners more efficiently so they can save money on firewood and create less air pollution, all while staying cosy.

The Warmer Cheaper website includes information on the three ingredients to an efficient fire: good wood, good burning technique, and a well-maintained burner and chimney.

Financial assistance is available for low-income homeowners who need to upgrade their home heating. The Warmer Kiwi Homes scheme run by EECA provides grants that cover up to 80% of the cost of a new heating appliance. EECA also provides insulation grants and home performance assessments through the Warmer Kiwi Homes scheme.

Environment Canterbury’s home heating subsidies help low-income homeowners who live in Clean Air Zones to replace their older, expired wood burners with efficient heat pumps or ultra-low emission wood burners.

“We are excited to be partnering with Brightr and EnergySmart to offer our home heating subsidies,” says Principal Implementation Advisor Dr Paul Hopwood. “These subsidies will support Canterbury residents to switch to warmer, cheaper, lower-emission forms of heating.”

Residents of Timaru, Waimate and Geraldine can contact EnergySmart on 0800 777 111 for more information about the subsidies.

Residents of Rangiora, Kaiapoi, Christchurch and Ashburton can contact Brightr on 0800 888 766 for more information about the subsidies.

Listen to Dr Paul Hopwood talk about the Warmer Cheaper campaign here.

