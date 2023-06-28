Serious Crash, SH6, Lower Shotover - Southern
Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 10:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently attending a serious
single-vehicle crash on SH6 near the Stalker Road
Roundabout, Lower Shotover.
Police were called about
9.30am.
Injuries have been reported.
The road is
closed, with diversions in place.
The Serious Crash
Unit will attend the scene.
Please avoid the area if
possible.
