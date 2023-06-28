Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ohakune Mountain Road Tree Maintenance Addresses Safety Risks Posed By Dead, Dying And Leaning Trees

Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 2:46 pm
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council

In response to safety concerns regarding standing dead, dying, and leaning trees along the Ohakune Mountain Road, a comprehensive inspection and tree maintenance project has been successfully carried out.

Executive Manager Infrastructure Vini Dutra said that following identification of the potential risks these trees posed to road users, a thorough inspection was conducted, leading to a collaborative effort among stakeholder organisations and experts to ensure the safety of the road.

“The inspection, conducted by a team consisting of representatives from GHD, Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, the Department of Conservation, Uenuku Charitable Trust, and Ngāti Rangi, identified 19 trees across thirteen sites that required further investigation.

A Senior Ecologist from Singers Ecological conducted a thorough visual inspection of each tree to assess their health, epiphytic species, and potential bat or cavity nesting bird habitats. The assessment confirmed the need for cutting down 15 trees, pruning or topping 3 trees, and allowing one tree to fall naturally. Additionally, recommendations were made regarding the relocation of epiphytic plants to ensure their continued growth.

To minimize environmental impact, inspections were conducted in the areas where the cut trees would fall or where fallen remains were to be removed. This was done to identify any significant tree species that might be affected by the project. The ecological assessment helped determine appropriate courses of action while considering the preservation of the surrounding ecosystem.

During the inspection process, no bat roosting cavities were identified, and it was advised that the works should take place between late April and early June to avoid disturbing bird roosting during the season.”

Mr Dutra noted that throughout the operation, there was strict adherence to established protocols including environmental regulations and the cleaning of vehicles and equipment.

As the road runs adjacent to the Tongariro National Park no material could be removed from the mountain. Instead, all cut trunks and mulched branches were disposed of in existing disturbed areas and forest margins located next to the road.

Over time, these materials will decompose, contributing to the duff layer on the road shoulders and under the forest canopy. Furthermore, they will serve as a valuable food source for native insects and birds.

All vehicle and equipment were cleaned to prevent the introduction of unwanted plant pests into the Tongariro National Park.”

Mr Dutra added that the hazardous tree removal was carried out utilizing a specialised digger with grapple saw, ensuring controlled felling of trees and branches and minimising the impact on surrounding areas.

This is the first time that the felling of trees as preventative maintenance has been undertaken and it is anticipated that it will be several years before works of a similar nature is required,” he said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ruapehu District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Media Bingeing On Foreign News Narratives

According to a tip leaked to a journalist from an Australian newspaper by an anonymous source whose identity cannot be disclosed for secret squirrel reasons, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta was reportedly subjected to an “epic haranguing” by her Chinese counterpart a few months ago.

Co-incidentally, this revelation was published on the eve of Chris Hipkins' visit to China and got splashed over Kiwi media just as his trade delegation touched down in Beijing. More



 
 
PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help. More


MH&W: More Investment Needed For Māori Mental Health & Addiction Services

Māori make up 17% of the population & about 30% of Māori will experience mental distress categorised as ‘mental disorder’ in any year, but only 11% of current mental health & addiction expenditure is on Kaupapa services. More


ACT New Zealand: Labour’s Cruel Rental Property Own-Goal

“Labour’s economic mismanagement and attacks on landlords are hurting renters, the very people Labour claims to care about. It’s a classic case of unintended consequences and it’s caused by Labour’s woeful economic ignorance,” says Brooke van Velden. More

New Zealand First: 'Past Performance, Not Future Promises'

"Just remember in this election Henry Ford’s words of caution when you’re listening to other party’s promises - 'You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.' This election is about past performance not future promises," Winston Peters says. More


National Party:
Luxon Backs Tougher Sentences To Counter Crime Wave

Kiwis are "fed up with brazen offending and a National government will send criminals a strong message through a raft of changes, including tougher sentences," says Christopher Luxon says. More


Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 