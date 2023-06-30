Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Geoff And Barbara Stevens Give Back To The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter That Saved Geoff's Life 22 Years Ago

Friday, 30 June 2023, 11:21 am
Press Release: Philips Search and Rescue Trust

For Geoff and Barbara Stevens, volunteering for their local Aerocool Rescue Helicopter during the annual Chopper Street Appeal is deeply personal. 22 years ago, the couple and a friend were camping at the Te Pakau (Eight Acre) Campsite in the scenic Te Urewera.

Geoff and Barbara

They planned to hike one of the stunning walks the next morning. But for Geoff waking up the next day, that plan was scuttled. Feeling unwell and with severe chest pain, Geoff knew he was in no shape to hike, and for Barbara, the reality of being in such a remote location with her husband clearly unwell was daunting.

In a time before cell phones, Barbara had to quickly think on her feet and described bundling Geoff up into their car and drove the long gravel road through the Urewera's, until she found a house with a working telephone. Thankfully, the second house Barbara went to, had a working telephone, and the call was made to Emergency Services.

The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter, which had just been established, was soon dispatched and shortly after Geoff, who was having a critical heart attack, was landing at Whakatane Hospital. Thanks to Barbara's quick thinking and heroic actions, Geoff received the best care possible.

The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter has been a vital part of emergency medical services in rural areas, completing 118 missions in the past 12 months alone. The highly skilled team of medical professionals and pilots have worked hard to provide critical medical care to those in need, often in challenging and remote locations. In light of their personal connection to the service, Geoff and Barbara have been volunteering for this service for 22 years since his accident and understand the vital role that volunteers play in saving lives. They recognise the importance of community support in enabling the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter to continue its lifesaving work.

When minutes matter – your support saves lives. Donate to this year’s Chopper Appeal, so that your rescue crew can continue to save lives like Geoff’s - https://give.rescue.org.nz/event/aerocool-rescue-helicopter/chopper-appeal

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Philips Search and Rescue Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On China, University Funding, & Ukraine

According to a tip leaked to a journalist from an Australian newspaper by an anonymous source whose identity cannot be disclosed for secret squirrel reasons, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta was reportedly subjected to an “epic haranguing” by her Chinese counterpart a few months ago.

Co-incidentally, this revelation was published on the eve of Chris Hipkins' visit to China and got splashed over Kiwi media just as his trade delegation touched down in Beijing. More



 
 
Government: PM Meets With President Xi

Chris Hipkins met Xi Jinping and Zhao Leji at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. “New Zealand’s relationship with China is one of our most significant and wide-ranging so I was pleased to reaffirm our important bilateral ties,” Hipkins said. More


PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help. More


MH&W: More Investment Needed For Māori Mental Health & Addiction Services

Māori make up 17% of the population & about 30% of Māori will experience mental distress categorised as ‘mental disorder’ in any year, but only 11% of current mental health & addiction expenditure is on Kaupapa services. More

New Zealand First: 'Past Performance, Not Future Promises'

"Just remember in this election Henry Ford’s words of caution when you’re listening to other party’s promises - 'You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.' This election is about past performance not future promises," Winston Peters says. More


National Party:
Luxon Backs Tougher Sentences To Counter Crime Wave

Kiwis are "fed up with brazen offending and a National government will send criminals a strong message through a raft of changes, including tougher sentences," says Christopher Luxon says. More


Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 