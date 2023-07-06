Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

ORC's New Online Tool To Find Native Plants For Your Area

Thursday, 6 July 2023, 10:34 am
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

The Otago Regional Council has developed a new online tool to help communities find the most suitable native plants for their specific area and project.

ORC’s Manager Environmental Implementation, Libby Caldwell, says the new Otago Native Planting Guide is an interactive map which uses potential ecosystem information to produce a list of native species which will be best suited to plant in your specific area.

“Plants which naturally occur in the area will have a higher chance of surviving as they’re

adapted to growing in that local environment. The native animals in those areas will also rely on specific plant species for food and habitat,” she says.

ORC staff are at the NZ International Science Festival in Dunedin this week on 6-7 July, with advice on what natives to plant on your property: https://scifest.org.nz/programme/plant-me-instead

Mrs Caldwell says the landscape has been greatly modified since humans arrived in Aotearoa, noting plants are the “building blocks” to restore a healthy ecosystem.

“In many places, our native birds have also disappeared. By planting the right species, in the right place, we hope to bring our native fauna back, as well as improving water quality and helping toward climate change responses,” she says.

The Otago Native Planting Guide works by users entering their project location, address or clicking on the map, which then creates a downloadable list of what native species should be planted at their site.

Mrs Caldwell says introduced exotic species which are planted in gardens can escape into the wild and can create problems for native species as they can become weedy.

“When exotics become established in the wrong place, they often start outcompeting our native species,” she says.

The Otago Native Planting Guide is for species choice rather than an instruction manual for native revegetation projects. It is intended as a supplement to existing planting resources, and to assist where they don’t.

Otago Native Planting Guide link: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/902888d6b5f84d1a9db1234e71379215

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Greens Plan To Help Renters

One of the best things about the Greens plan to cap rent increases at 3% annually is that it spreads around some of the pain of the Reserve Bank’s brutal response to inflation. The relentless jacking up of interest rates has targeted vulnerable groups (the young, the poor, renters, middle income earners with mortgages) who continue to bear almost all the pain.

Meanwhile, the wealthy and the mortgage-free have simply gone on their merry spending ways and their overseas trips, regardless. More



 
 
Government: Transformed Maternity & Early Years Services For Young Lives

New paediatric equipment for hospitals & services for community-based Māori & Pacific providers will transform health services for the youngest New Zealanders. Kahu Taurima has begun by allocating $7M for twenty new paediatric retinal cameras to improve access to Neonatal Retinal Screening for premature babies.


Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More

Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More


Charlotte Korte: Surgical Mesh Patient Safety Concerns

Health Select Committee members had the chance to stop the suffering, but failed to take decisive action. So many lives have already been destroyed, it is understandable that mesh injured women will feel utterly let down by their failure to prevent others from suffering the same fate. More


Government: Ban On New Coal Boilers

The Government is delivering on its climate commitment to ban new coal boilers & to phase out existing boilers by 2037, reducing emissions by about the same amount as 100,000 cars would produce in a year. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 