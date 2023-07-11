FIFA Fan Festival™ Line Up For Hamilton Kirikiriroa Announced

Robinson, Ella Monnery, AACACIA and Lou’ana will headline the free FIFA Fan Festival™ hosted by Hamilton Kirikiriroa Host City at Claudelands Events Centre.

Running from 20-23 July2023, the FIFA Fan Festival is free to people of all ages, providing a fun and interactive destination to experience the best in football, music, entertainment, local culture and games. Known as ‘the place to be outside the stadium’ fans will be able to watch matches played in other host cities live on the big screen.

Across the four days, attendees can enjoy a programme of local artists, virtual experiences, Hungerball, Zorb Football, a silent disco, glitter makeup sessions with local drag queens, cultural performances, informative panel events, a poi workshop and taa moko facial art lessons.

On Thursday 20 July fans will be able to watch the opening ceremony and match between New Zealand and Norway.

Headlining on Friday 21 July is New Zealand-based singer-songwriter, Robinson, who stormed the charts with ‘Nothing to Regret’ earlier this year and boasts an impressive 123 million listens on Spotify. Kiwi personalities, Jono and Ben, will MC the evening.

“New Zealanders absolutely love sport and to be hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is so incredibly exciting!” said Robinson. “I also can’t believe I’m performing at the FIFA Fan Festival. It truly is a dream come true and I feel so honoured to be a part of such a special event.”

Jono and Ben are also stoked to be part of the tournament celebrations.

“Getting the world’s best footballers in New Zealand is super inspiring and exciting for my daughters,” said Ben Boyce. “We can’t wait to go along to see the FIFA Women’s World Cup right here in our own backyard - the only thing my daughters have seen in their backyard previously is me overcooking dinner on the BBQ!”

On Saturday 22 July fans are encouraged to experience Japanese and Zambian culture at the FIFA Fan Festival before jumping on the free shuttle to the first match in Hamilton Kirikiriroa.

Jono and Ben appear by arrangement with Johnson & Laird Management.

More information and the full schedule of events can be found at hamiltonhostcity.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

