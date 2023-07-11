Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

FIFA Fan Festival™ Line Up For Hamilton Kirikiriroa Announced

Tuesday, 11 July 2023, 1:02 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Robinson, Ella Monnery, AACACIA and Lou’ana will headline the free FIFA Fan Festival™ hosted by Hamilton Kirikiriroa Host City at Claudelands Events Centre.

Running from 20-23 July2023, the FIFA Fan Festival is free to people of all ages, providing a fun and interactive destination to experience the best in football, music, entertainment, local culture and games. Known as ‘the place to be outside the stadium’ fans will be able to watch matches played in other host cities live on the big screen.

Across the four days, attendees can enjoy a programme of local artists, virtual experiences, Hungerball, Zorb Football, a silent disco, glitter makeup sessions with local drag queens, cultural performances, informative panel events, a poi workshop and taa moko facial art lessons.

On Thursday 20 July fans will be able to watch the opening ceremony and match between New Zealand and Norway.

Headlining on Friday 21 July is New Zealand-based singer-songwriter, Robinson, who stormed the charts with ‘Nothing to Regret’ earlier this year and boasts an impressive 123 million listens on Spotify. Kiwi personalities, Jono and Ben, will MC the evening.

“New Zealanders absolutely love sport and to be hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is so incredibly exciting!” said Robinson. “I also can’t believe I’m performing at the FIFA Fan Festival. It truly is a dream come true and I feel so honoured to be a part of such a special event.”

Jono and Ben are also stoked to be part of the tournament celebrations.

“Getting the world’s best footballers in New Zealand is super inspiring and exciting for my daughters,” said Ben Boyce. “We can’t wait to go along to see the FIFA Women’s World Cup right here in our own backyard - the only thing my daughters have seen in their backyard previously is me overcooking dinner on the BBQ!”

On Saturday 22 July fans are encouraged to experience Japanese and Zambian culture at the FIFA Fan Festival before jumping on the free shuttle to the first match in Hamilton Kirikiriroa.

Jono and Ben appear by arrangement with Johnson & Laird Management.

More information and the full schedule of events can be found at hamiltonhostcity.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Relying On Israeli News Narratives About Palestine

So far, coverage of the Israeli Defence Forces assault on the Jenin refugee camp has followed a familiar pattern - images of explosions & rising plumes of smoke, punctuated by footage of angry & anguished Palestinians at funerals for family members & neighbours. As the Columbia Journalism Review once noted, TV news editors find it hard to resist images of rocket fire.
More



 
 

Green Party: Launches Vision For The Next Government

“Today we are setting out a bold and achievable plan to build an Aotearoa where everyone has what they need to provide for their family and live good lives, where our precious wild spaces thrive, and our climate is stable and safe. More

NIWA: NZ’s Record-Breaking Weather

It was the wettest six months on record for several areas in the North Island, with Kaikohe receiving over 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January-June, while Waimate in South Canterbury received just 33% of its normal rainfall. More


Government: Reducing Climate Emissions From Commercial Buildings

The targeted programme will help commercial building owners or tenants to upgrade to cleaner, smarter, energy-efficient & low emissions heating. We have co-funded 67 major industrial decarbonisation projects, including a major partnership with NZ Steel. More

Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More


Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 