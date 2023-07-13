Free Bus Trips To World Cup Matches

Otago Regional Council is providing free travel for ticket holders on buses to support fans getting to games at the largest women’s sporting event to come to New Zealand.

Fans travelling to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ games on any bus service must show their match tickets to the driver to get free travel - valid for two hours before and two hours after the match.

Fans are also urged to try out the free, dedicated double-decker bus which will run between the Octagon and Dunedin Stadium (Forth Street terminus). The brightly wrapped bus will run every 30 minutes to take ticket holders and accredited staff to the games. Tickets must be shown to the driver.

The brightly wrapped double-decker bus taking fans between the Octagon and stadium.

“Certain roads will be closed around the stadium, so fans are urged to use the bus,” says ORC’s Manager Transport, Lorraine Cheyne.

“Traffic conditions will vary day to day, so we recommend fans allow at least an hour to get to the game on the bus,” says Ms Cheyne.

In addition to buses provided by ORC, the Dunedin City Council is supplying free buses from park-and-ride optionsat the Victoria RoadCarpark inSt Kildaand at the Peter Johnstone Park carpark in Mosgiel.These free buses will loop between thesecarparksandthe stadium (Forth Street terminus), from two hours before kick-off and will return you after the match ends.

