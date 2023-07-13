All Auckland Services Operated By NZ Bus To Be Suspended From 2am Friday

Auckland Transport is advising Aucklanders that all bus services operated by NZ Bus in the Auckland region will be suspended indefinitely from 2am Friday 14 July.

AT was informed twenty minutes ago that talks between NZ Bus and the unions representing drivers (Tramways and First Union) over the collective agreement for NZ Bus’ Auckland drivers failed to reach agreement over pay and conditions.

As a result NZ Bus will be suspending all bus trips it operates in the Auckland region from 2am Friday morning. Union members will be suspended without pay during this time.

The suspension will affect approximately 35% of Auckland’s bus network, and will include the following bus routes:

CityLINK, InnerLINK, OuterLINK, TamakiLINK

101, 105, 106, 110, 122, 125, 125X, 128, 129, 14T, 14W, 162, 18

20, 22N, 22R, 24B, 24R, 25B, 25L, 252, 253, 27H, 27W, 295

30, 321, 333X

64, 650, 670, 68

75, 751, 755, 76, 774, 775, 781

801, 802, 805, 806, 807, 814, 82, 842, 843, 871

923, 924

AT will be sharing further information about this issue as it comes to hand.

