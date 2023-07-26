Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Visionwest Giving Day – Turning Hunger To Hope

Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 3:07 pm
Press Release: Visionwest

Visionwest’s annual giving day concluded this morning with over $71,900 raised to go towards their food support service including Manaaki Kai, the Visionwest social supermarket.

Last month, Visionwest, in collaboration with Foodstuffs North Island, launched Manaaki Kai, the first social supermarket of its kind in Tāmaki Makaurau. Manaaki Kai has already made a significant impact on the community with almost 230 shoppers making use of it. That’s provided nourishment to nearly 850 individuals and distributed over $35,000 worth of food. Visionwest's food parcel service continues to supply up to 400 food parcels per week to those facing food insecurity.

Giving Day 2023 ran for 24 hours from 10am on Tuesday 25 July. Visionwest supporters were able to donate online knowing that their donations would be matched by Foodstuffs North Island and another generous donor. Every dollar given will go directly towards the purchase of food for Manaaki Kai.

The power of Manaaki Kai, the social supermarket, is that it allows those who are finding things tough right now the opportunity to select their own groceries rather than being given a pre-packed food parcel. This gives shoppers the ability to choose food items that match dietary and cultural preferences while enabling them to maintain a sense of dignity and self-sufficiency.

Nathan May, General Manager of Community Services at Visionwest, recalls last year's successful Giving Day, which focused on providing gifts for children during Christmas. This year, the goal is to "turn hunger into hope" by providing essential food support to the community, especially during the cold winter months when families seek comfort and warmth through nourishing meals and other expenses can cut into their budget.

"Giving Day this year saw $71,910 raised. This will make such a difference to those in our community who are finding things tough right now. We’re deeply grateful for the support from Foodstuffs North Island who, along with another generous donor, matched each donation dollar for dollar," says Nathan May.

The number of those requiring food support has risen sharply following the recent rise in the cost-of-living and the challenges many Aucklanders are facing since the catastrophic weather events earlier in the year. Many of those requiring food support

Visionwest’s Giving Day ran from 10:00 AM on Tuesday, 25 July to 10:00 AM on Wednesday, 26 July. Supporters can still contribute through the Visionwest website –

www.visionwest.org.nz

.

© Scoop Media

Visionwest

https://www.visionwest.org.nz/

Visionwest provides wraparound support services to the most vulnerable in our communities to achieve our vision of transformed lives and healthy communities.

Visionwest is one of New Zealand leading care providers, offering housing, food support, budgeting, home healthcare, youth training and employment, counselling, and early learning and care to West Auckland communities; home healthcare throughout Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Rotorua Lakes; and housing in Canterbury/Christchurch.

Contact Visionwest

 
 
 
