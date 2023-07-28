Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Ngāti Tukorehe Prepping For Treaty Claims

Friday, 28 July 2023, 7:00 pm
Press Release: Whare Akuhata

Working bees have been run and the marae workers and ringawera are gearing up for one of the most important events in the history of Tukorehe Marae. Next week, 31 July – 4 August, the Waitangi Tribunal will hear the Ngāti Tukorehe treaty claims.

This hearing is a culmination of years of hard work and Ngāti Tukorehe spokesperson Kelly Bevan recalled the time when Tukorehe lodged their claim and presented a kete with their claim to former MP Doug Kidd “who grew up in Kuku with the Tukorehe whanau.”

“There was a big contingent of us who attended and lodged our claim, Wai 1913. Many of our well-known people spoke at this hui including “Papa Sean” Ogden. We shall miss him along with all those other kaumātua who were a part of our journey to seek justice.”

A broad of issues are involved including land loss, economic disadvantage and stagnation, environmental issues and the effect of education policies, especially the effect on te reo. Outlining these issues are iwi members that include Dr Huhana Smith, Patrick Seymour, Kelly Bevan, Lindsay Poutama and Māori business development consultant Richard Tauehe Jefferies.

This is the thirteenth sitting of the Waitangi Tribunal that will hear the grievances of a confederation of iwi that comprise Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Kauwhata, hapū of Te Reureu and Ngati Wehiwehi. Ngāti Tukorehe are a fiercely independent iwi who maintain their “mana motuhake” within the confederation that occupy the Manawatū/Horowhenua/Kapiti area.

This is one of the larger Treaty of Waitangi claims to be heard throughout the country. It commenced in 2020 in the Manawatū and progresses south to its conclusion in Ōtaki later this year. The original claim was lodged in 1989 by kaumātua – Whata Karaka Davis, Ngārongo Iwikatea Nicholson, Te Maharanui Jacob and Pita Richardson. They have now all passed on.

These iwi migrated to the Manawatū/Horowhenua/Ōtaki area alongside Ngāti Toa, Te Āti Awa and other iwi during the early 19th Century. They represent an estimated population of some 30,000 descendants who affiliate to 21 marae stretching from Bulls in the north-west, Te Reureu in the north-east to Ōtaki in the south-west.

