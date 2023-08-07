Major Disruptions To Metro Bus Services On Friday 11 August



Environment Canterbury advises there will be major disruptions to Greater Christchurch public bus services on Friday 11 August from 9am to 3pm while drivers attend a stop-work meeting related to fair pay agreements.



Most bus services will not be operating from 11am-1pm while drivers from both of our bus operators attend the meeting.



Services are likely to be impacted from 9am as buses start to come off route, and we expect all services to be operating as normal by 3pm.



School services will not be affected.



Customers should be aware that some trips may end at the city bus interchange from around 9am as drivers prepare to attend their meeting.



The stop-work meeting is part of the bargaining process for a proposed Fair Pay Agreement (FPA) for workers in the bus industry. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment approved an application to initiate this on 27 March 2023, and it is the first FPA application approved for bargaining since the law came into effect on 1 December 2022.



The Fair Pay Agreements system brings together unions and employer associations within a sector to bargain for minimum employment terms for all covered employees in an industry or occupation.



We apologise for the inconvenience and recommend customers plan ahead if travelling via public transport on this day. Thank you for your patience, and any further updates will be posted to theMetro Facebook pageormetro.co.nz.

