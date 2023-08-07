Major Disruptions To Metro Bus Services On Friday 11 August
Environment Canterbury advises there will be major disruptions to Greater Christchurch public bus services on Friday 11 August from 9am to 3pm while drivers attend a stop-work meeting related to fair pay agreements.
Most bus services will not
be operating from 11am-1pm while drivers
from both of our bus operators attend the
meeting.
Services are likely to be impacted
from 9am as buses start to come off route,
and we expect all services to be operating as normal
by 3pm.
School
services will not be
affected.
Customers should be aware
that some trips may end at the city bus interchange from
around 9am as drivers prepare to attend their
meeting.
The stop-work meeting is part
of the bargaining process for a proposed Fair Pay Agreement
(FPA) for workers in the bus industry. The Ministry of
Business, Innovation and Employment approved an application
to initiate this on 27 March 2023, and it is the first FPA
application approved for bargaining since the law came into
effect on 1 December 2022.
The Fair
Pay Agreements system brings together unions and employer
associations within a sector to bargain for minimum
employment terms for all covered employees in an industry or
occupation.
We apologise for the inconvenience and recommend customers plan ahead if travelling via public transport on this day. Thank you for your patience, and any further updates will be posted to theMetro Facebook pageormetro.co.nz.