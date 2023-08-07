Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Major Disruptions To Metro Bus Services On Friday 11 August

Monday, 7 August 2023, 4:09 pm
Press Release: Environment Canterbury


Environment Canterbury advises there will be major disruptions to Greater Christchurch public bus services on Friday 11 August from 9am to 3pm while drivers attend a stop-work meeting related to fair pay agreements. 
 

Most bus services will not be operating from 11am-1pm while drivers from both of our bus operators attend the meeting.
 

Services are likely to be impacted from 9am as buses start to come off route, and we expect all services to be operating as normal by 3pm
 

School services will not be affected. 
 

Customers should be aware that some trips may end at the city bus interchange from around 9am as drivers prepare to attend their meeting. 
 

The stop-work meeting is part of the bargaining process for a proposed Fair Pay Agreement (FPA) for workers in the bus industry. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment approved an application to initiate this on 27 March 2023, and it is the first FPA application approved for bargaining since the law came into effect on 1 December 2022. 
 

The Fair Pay Agreements system brings together unions and employer associations within a sector to bargain for minimum employment terms for all covered employees in an industry or occupation. 
 

We apologise for the inconvenience and recommend customers plan ahead if travelling via public transport on this day. Thank you for your patience, and any further updates will be posted to theMetro Facebook pageormetro.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Environment Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: Will Peters’ Support Seymours’ Agenda?


In line with its ideological mission to destroy any and all of the creative partnerships between the state, business, science and public health, the ACT Party yesterday announced its plans to gut MBIE of its staff, institutional knowledge and core programmes, presumably in order to fund tax cuts for the wealthy, and handouts to landlords. Among the items lined up for the chopping block: fees-free tertiary study, water infrastructure reform, Callaghan Innovation, RMA reform, the He Waka Eke Noa partnership between government and primary industries to reduce climate change emissions, the regional skills leadership initiatives etc. etc. More

 
 
Government: Clearer Pricing At Supermarkets Imminent

New regulations will require grocery retailers to consistently and clearly display pricing by weight, volume, or number. Supermarkets will be required to clearly and consistently display unit pricing for grocery products, such as the price of a product per kilogram or litre. More


Government: Offsite Manufacturing Delivers 42 New Homes In Rotorua

Housing Minister Megan Woods has opened the largest public housing development ever completed in Rotorua. The innovative use of offsite manufacturing means these homes have been delivered around eighteen months after the subdivision was bought in late 2021. More


Government: Phased Tunnels For Second Harbour Crossing

Two new three lane road tunnels under the Waitemata Harbour, one going in each direction, and a separate light rail tunnel that will link to the existing Auckland Light Rail corridor is the proposed plan for a second harbour crossing. More


Government: New Auckland Public Housing Development

The Government is delivering a major boost to public housing in Auckland with the opening of the 276 unit Te Mātāwai development on Greys Avenue, that will provide tenants with around-the-clock, on-site support. More

Greens: Free Dental For All

The Green Party has promised to make dental care free for everyone in Aotearoa. “The time is now to make dental care free for everyone and to pay for it with a fair tax system,” says Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson. More


Department of Internal Affairs: Abuse In Care

The Royal Commission of Inquiry has presented its interim report, Stolen Lives, Marked Souls, to the Governor-General, detailing the abuse experienced by survivors in three Catholic Church institutions in Ōtautahi Christchurch that went unchecked over several decades. More

ALSO:


Scoop Election Podcast: No Taxpayers' Money Used For Green's Local Campaigns

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022 the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. This has now been refuted. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 