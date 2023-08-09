Bus Drivers’ Meetings Not Expected To Disrupt Services - ORC

There is not expected to any major disruption to Dunedin’s bus network during tomorrow’s two-hour drivers’ meetings, but passengers are asked to check timetables online.

ORC’s Manager Transport Lorraine Cheyne says having spoken with bus route contractors Go Bus and Ritchies, neither company are expecting major disruption on the Dunedin or Queenstown networks on Thursday, with additional drivers on standby to cover any affected trips.

The drivers’ meetings are scheduled to start at 11am - 1pm, with a second meeting between 7pm – 9pm.

Ms Cheyne says passengers should keep an eye on the Orbus website and Transit app for service notifications.

