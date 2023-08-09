Bus Drivers’ Meetings Not Expected To Disrupt Services - ORC
Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 10:22 am
Press Release: Otago Regional Council
There is not expected to any major disruption to
Dunedin’s bus network during tomorrow’s two-hour
drivers’ meetings, but passengers are asked to check
timetables online.
ORC’s Manager Transport Lorraine
Cheyne says having spoken with bus route contractors Go Bus
and Ritchies, neither company are expecting major disruption
on the Dunedin or Queenstown networks on Thursday, with
additional drivers on standby to cover any affected
trips.
The drivers’ meetings are scheduled to start
at 11am - 1pm, with a second meeting between 7pm –
9pm.
Ms Cheyne says passengers should keep an eye on
the Orbus website and Transit app for service
notifications.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
“We are hearing reports of a meeting held by Stuff with Willie Jackson to agree to a framework or principles for reporting on Treaty of Waitangi issues ... Jackson should come out and deny that he is meeting with journalists this week to discuss how they should report on the Treaty”, says ACT Leader David Seymour. More
ALSO:Taxpayers Union: Commerce Commission Must Investigate Media Collusion
In line with its ideological mission to destroy any and all of the creative partnerships between the state, business, science and public health, the ACT Party yesterday announced its plans to gut MBIE of its staff, institutional knowledge and core programmes, presumably in order to fund tax cuts for the wealthy, and handouts to landlords. All this should be causing Winston Peters a few sleepless nights. The very name 'New Zealand First' was a rebuke to globalisation and to the unfettered free market forces that David Seymour now aims to resurrect. More