Jaz brothers’ sentence welcomed by Men Against Sexual Violence/MASSIVE

Today’s sentencing in the Christchurch [High] Court, of predatory raping brothers Daniel and Roberto Jaz, has been welcomed by the community group, Men Against Sexual Violence (MASSIVE).

The brothers were sentenced for 17 and 16 ½ years respectively for dozens of crimes against female victims, including rape, sexual violation, indecent assault and spiking drinks.

MASSIVE is a growing group of Kiwi men speaking out, intervening and educating other men on stopping sexual violence. Spokesperson Mike Shaw, says “Today’s outcome restores some faith in the system. Last week, we saw a totally disgusting display of the system letting down teenage girl victims by giving a pathetic sentence to non-remorseful male abusers in a very similar case involving school children in West Auckland, that dragged on for ten years. It’s my view that the girls were humiliated and debased again by a male dominated Court system. Every man understands “you do the crime, you do the time.” That’s why we need strong sentences to drive the message home that raping women and children is totally not acceptable. If she is drunk or under the influence don’t touch her. It’s not consensual and spiking drinks is just straight out criminal intent. Today’s sentence reflects that.”

The brothers were part of a secret WhatsApp group that shows that more men were colluding with them in their predatory behavior. The extent of sexual violence by Kiwi men against women and children is shameful. “It is wholly unacceptable,” says MASSIVE. “Forget excuses. Men choose to rape. We need to change our Kiwi culture. Drugs, alcohol and sex don’t go together. Women and children are not objects of sexual gratification to be preyed upon. This is male problem and as men we need to rise to the challenge and address it courageously together.”

