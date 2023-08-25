Toitū Te Hakapupu / Pleasant River Community Planting Day

The Toitū Te Hakapupu Restoration Project is celebrating the start of planting in the Pleasant River area with a community planting day.

It will be a chance for those not familiar with the project to hear more about the vision the community has for Te Hakapupu, to learn what work’s been started, what’s upcoming and help plant some natives along a waterway in the river catchment.

1200 holes will be pre-dug and plants ready to go in the ground, with another area and additional plants should those who attend make short work of the initial planting space.

A free barbeque and ice cream will be provided, and those keen to attend have been encouraged to bring a spade, gumboots, and gloves if they have them. There will be portaloo on site.

This planting day will give the community the opportunity to help contribute to the improvement of water quality in the area.

The project team think it will be a great way to spend time with Dad on Father’s Day; giving back to the environment whilst enjoying a barbie and a Mr Whippy!

Other work has begun on landowner properties in the Pleasant River area including fencing off waterways and planting of natives.

Toitū Te Hakapupu is a four-year Jobs for Nature partnership project between ORC and Kāti Huirapa Rūnaka ki Puketeraki, in collaboration with the East Otago Catchment Group and the community.

You can find out more on the project’s website: orc.govt.nz/tehakapupu

Sunday, 3 September, 1pm-4pm

Corner of Jefferis Road and SH1 (State Highway 1), Waikouaiti

Look for the flags

