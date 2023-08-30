Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Auckland's Iconic Diwali And Lantern Festivals Secure Naming Rights Partnership With BNZ

Wednesday, 30 August 2023, 5:57 am
Two of the country’s most iconic cultural celebrations, the Auckland Diwali Festival and the Auckland Lantern Festival, will continue to delight locals and visitors thanks to a new naming rights sponsorship agreement with the Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) announced today.

The Auckland Diwali Festival, known as 'The Festival of Lights', draws over 60,000 attendees annually. Since its inception in 2002, the festival has been a vibrant showcase, featuring traditional and contemporary music, dance, and stalls offering Indian delicacies and crafts.

The Auckland Lantern Festival, founded in 2000, marks the culmination of the Chinese New Year festivities. As Auckland’s largest annual festival and New Zealand’s largest Chinese cultural festival, it attracts over 170,000 attendees each year. With its recent move to the Manukau Sports Bowl, the festival promises to deliver a fantastic celebration.

BNZ CEO Dan Huggins says, "We’re delighted to throw our support behind two of New Zealand’s best loved and attended festivals.”

“Our sponsorship of the Auckland Diwali and Lantern Festivals reflects our commitment to growing the social, cultural, and financial wellbeing of New Zealanders. These events align with that mission, bringing hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders from all backgrounds together each year to celebrate Aotearoa’s rich cultural and ethnic diversity.

“We are thrilled to help bring these free family-friendly events to life from 2023 and beyond.”

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Chief Executive, Nick Hill, says the partnership is a significant one.

“As one of New Zealand’s most recognisable brands, we are thrilled that BNZ is partnering with two of Auckland’s most popular cultural festivals. It’s a great example of how Tātaki Auckland Unlimited is working with the private sector to reduce the reliance on ratepayer funding, while still delivering world-class cultural experiences that inevitably make Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland a great place to live, work, and visit.”

This year’s Auckland Diwali Festival will take place on 4-5 November at Aotea Square and Queen Street. Auckland Lantern Festival will be held at the Manukau Sports Bowl from 22 -25 February next year.

