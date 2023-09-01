Managing Waste For A Better Future

Kaipara District Council is updating its draft Waste Minimisation and Management Plan (WMMP) and is asking the community for feedback. The Plan is a framework for managing waste across the district. It includes actions and goals for improving how waste is managed, reducing the recyclable and compostable material that ends up in landfill.

A snapshot from a recent waste assessment shows that in the 12 months to July 2023 Kaipara sent just over 4,578 tonnes of waste to landfill. That equates to 298kg for each rateable property in the district.

Organic material, most of which could be composted, made up 41% of waste going to landfill. Another 40% of landfill waste could have been recycled or reused in some way. Together, these figures show that approximately 81% Kaipara household kerbside collection could be recycled, composted and diverted from landfills.

Council is asking the community for feedback before the Waste Minimisation and Management Plan is finalised. Public feedback is important in shaping a plan that works for Kaipara communities.

The feedback period is open from Monday 4 September until 5pm, Friday 6 October.

More information, including the consultation document and the full draft Waste Minimisation and Management Plan can be found at www.kaipara.govt.nz/have-your-say (from Monday 4 September)

© Scoop Media

