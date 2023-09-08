Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Proactive Push To Allow Summer Camping At Pouawa And Turihaua

Friday, 8 September 2023, 5:13 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Conversations are underway between Gisborne District Council and Waka Kotahi to allow camping at two favourite spots this summer season.

Historically Gisborne District Council has managed summer camping at Pouawa and Turihaua, two coastal areas that sit alongside State Highway 35 which are mostly owned by Waka Kotahi, under the Freedom Camping bylaw.

However, legislation changes to the Freedom Camping Act (created by the Self-Contained Motor Vehicles Legislation Act 2023) in June means the Council’s Freedom Camping bylaw is now inconsistent with the Act, and Council no longer has the power of enforcement over these areas under its Freedom Camping bylaw or the Act.

Council’s Liveable Communities Director Michele Frey says, in a nutshell, these amendments include: the tightening of the definition of self-contained vehicles in Council’s bylaw – only campervans with fixed (not portable) toilets; and limitations on Council ability to manage land that belongs to Waka Kotahi unless Waka Kotahi agrees to these areas coming under Council’s control as Local Authority Areas.

Ms Frey says it’s still up to Waka Kotahi to decide whether they want to allow seasonal camping in these areas, and whether Council regains any authority in these areas.

“Through our conversations, we know Waka Kotahi is motivated to get an outcome for this season and is aware of the situation.

“As part of these conversations, other issues have been discussed including how the environment is impacted by seasonal camping activities, and that some areas are becoming increasingly dangerous to camp on with the coastal erosion and proximity to the State Highway.”

Ms Frey says it’s a unique situation and Gisborne District Council is apparently the first council to take these issues to Waka Kotahi after the legislative changes.

This morning’s Sustainable Tairāwhiti meeting voted by majority to amend the bylaw to be consistent with the Act, and also added a recommendation to direct Chief Executive Nedine Thatcher Swann to request permission from Waka Kotahi to declare these areas of land as a Local Authority Area so it can be included in Council’s Freedom Camping bylaw.

“Both parties are being proactive. We’ve also advocated for Waka Kotahi to have a conversation with local iwi Ngati Oneone to see how they want to approach this situation.

“As it stands now, this land cannot be administered under our bylaw with the amendments that have been made. So, in order for our bylaw to be enforceable we must align it with the amended Freedom Camping Act 2023.

“Also, because this land isn’t Council land, we need to be guided by Waka Kotahi with the direction of community engagement they want to take.”

Ms Frey says with Labour Weekend on 24 October people will be planning to start camping then.

“We do need our community to know soon where it is safe to camp so that it is a safe and enjoyable summer for everyone.

“We hope to tidy up these formalities this year so that it is clear for everyone going forward.”

Ms Frey says for this season, Council does have the potential, with the consent of Waka Kotahi, to administer the sites through other legislation – namely the Traffic and Parking Bylaw and the Litter Act.

“However, ultimately this decision sits with Waka Kotahi.”

Ms Frey says a report will be presented to the next available Council meeting following a response from Waka Kotahi, which will bring more certainty for our community.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Climate Discounts, And Corporates As Children


Back when kids weren’t being taken to and from school in two tonne trucks, almost everyone was in climate change denial. Now, even the ACT Party pays it lip service. Yet given a chance to backslide, the centre-right will take it. Prime example: After the Greens started to share power with Labour, they introduced a Clean Car Discount to encourage people to buy EVs rather than purchase another giant, gas-guzzling SUV. This week, the Clean Car Discount has been attacked by National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown who - not for the first time – mocked it as a way of helping rich people to buy Teslas... More


Election Podcast: TOP Strategies, Twitter Stories, & James Shaw's CV

TOP strategist Will Hall provides the low down on the Ilam electorate campaign. We also dive into some political stories engaging the Twitterati (nowadays Xerati), look at whether James Shaw has a full BA degree, check out one politician who’s saddling up for the election, and ask "Who's the mysterious Thomas Cranmer?" More



 
 
Policy: NZ’s Most Comprehensive Election Guide

Policy.nz helps voters compare what the parties are promising with easy-to-understand summaries of nearly 1,000 policies including health, education, incomes, & employment. Users can favourite the policies they like & see which party they are most aligned with. And they can do so with party names hidden. More


Labour: Plan To Grow Economy Sustainably

Chris Hipkins has set out his top five priorities for growing the economy and positioning Aotearoa as a global leader in sustainable agriculture and renewable energy - “My vision for New Zealand is a smart, modern, and green economy that profits from our brand and natural offerings, as well as leadership on climate." More


NZCTU: Luxon Is Out Of Touch

“Christopher Luxon and National will take New Zealand backwards and working people will be the first to feel the pain. The buck stops with Christopher Luxon. He’s the leader, these are his policies. People need to take notice of that.” says Richard Wagstaff. More

Roy Morgan: National & ACT On Course For Victory

The latest polling shows a National/Act coalition is set for victory at next month’s election, increasing their combined support by 1.5% points to 49% in August & well ahead of the governing Labour/Greens coalition, which was up 1.5% points at 37.5%. More


National: 10,000 EV Chargers

National will invest $257M over four years in a nationwide network of 10,000 public charging stations to fortufy the EV infrastructure, unleash a renewable energy transition, deliver resilient infrastructure, and rebuild the economy. More


Labour Party: Show Us Your Costings

Newshub revelations that National only consulted experts about their discredited tax plan (which may breach international treaties) two days after it was released adds fuel to the call for Luxon to release all advice they received and when. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 