Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hawke's Bay Wetlands Recovering Well

Wednesday, 13 September 2023, 2:15 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Council


Hawke’s Bay Regional Council scientists are encouraged by the resilience shown by the region’s wetlands, which are recovering after Cyclone Gabrielle’s flooding filled them with sediment.

In collaboration with Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research, Regional Council scientists collected data from 22 sites on the ecological impact of the cyclone, and the results are promising.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Terrestrial Ecology Scientist Annabel Beattie says for many of the wetlands in impacted areas, plants have remained, despite significant water and silt inundation.

“We’re also excited that we’ve re-encountered threatened species like the wetland bird, the Pūweto/spotless crake and the swamp nettle plant. Their presence shows the resilience of wetland ecosystems to extreme weather events and we’re very grateful to the landowners who have allowed us access to these special places.

“It’s worth noting that while wetlands are recovering well in general, not all wetlands will recover equally and that the state and health of a wetland will feed into its resilience to extreme weather.”

Wetlands are crucial to the environment, forming boundaries between land and water, and filtering out sediment and nutrients and supporting a greater concentration of wildlife than any other habitat with their indigenous ecosystem of plants and animals.

“Over time, wetlands have been dramatically reduced in Hawke’s Bay with only four percent of historic wetlands remaining ,” says Annabel. “Wetlands are one of the rarest and most threatened ecosystems in our region and it is encouraging to see them recover so well after such a devastating weather event.”

“We encourage restoring wetlands because it has multiple important outcomes including providing habitat for a wide range of specialised plants and animals and improving water quality.”

Regional Council Chair Hinewai Orsmbsy says wetlands are crucial for the environment. "This is very good news for our taiao (environment) and the value of continuing our recovery monitoring programmes."

As part of its commitment to supporting the protection of both public and private wetlands, the Regional Council has a ‘Wetland State of the Environment’ monitoring programme that tracks the state of wetlands across the region.

Vegetation is measured, drone imagery maps vegetation types, and bird counts, soil measures, water levels and foliage nutrient testing all combine to form an assessment of the wetland’s condition. This data has contributed to the assessments of wetland recovery after the cyclone.

The Regional Council has a number of work programmes to help landowners and the wider community restore wetlands. Landowners who are interested in protecting wetlands can contact the Regional Council at biodiversity@hbrc.govt.nz

The public are welcome to come and see the Regional Council’s wetland exhibit in the Nature Shed at the upcoming A&P Show from 18-20 October.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hawke's Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Fictions About Reckless Government Spending

The Treasury's pre-election portrait is significantly out of whack with National’s repeated claims of rampant government mis-management. Instead, a recession has been averted, inflation is falling, unemployment is rising (but still at historically low levels), wages are running ahead of inflation, government debt remains at low levels compared to other developed countries, and international credit ratings agencies keep on nodding in approval of Labour’s handling of the economy. More


Government: PREFU

The Pre-Election Economic and Fiscal Update shows the economy is turning the corner, with projected growth meaning no recession, wages ahead of inflation, and more people in work, even as the impact of challenging global conditions and North Island weather events weigh on the books. More

ALSO:


 
 
SCOOP: Winston Peters In Position To Become Election Kingmaker

Neither a Labour nor a National coalition could form a government without the support of populist minor party New Zealand First after the October election, according to the latest Guardian Essential political poll, which showed respondents unwilling to give either major party a commanding victory. More


Hnry: Politicians Widely Ignorant Of Sole Trader Sector

Political parties across the spectrum have failed the assignment when it comes to understanding NZ’s sole trader sector, despite it making up nearly 20% of the workforce. It includes contractors, freelancers, and the self-employed working across a range of industries, from trades, creative, and professional services to transport and the medical sector. More


Green Party: State Of Books Makes Clear Case For Wealth Tax

The evidence is out and it shows an urgent need to change the tax system. The case for a wealth tax to raise the money needed to invest in services that make a real difference, like increasing Working for Families, doubling Best Start, and building thousands more warm dry homes, has never been clearer. More

Government: New Cancer Centre Opens In Christchurch

The new facility is the first of its kind and was built with $6.5M of funding from the Infrastructure Reference Group scheme for shovel-ready projects. The Centre offers fifty rooms for South Island patients and families and is a space for organisations providing cancer services to co-locate and collaborate from. More


School Strike 4 Climate: Climate Action Week

This nationwide initiative will run from September 18-24, positioning the 2023 vote as the pivotal "Climate Election," and calling on individuals, organisations, businesses, and the broader community to put pressure on candidates to take urgent action to protect the environment. More


Government: Further Safety Initiatives For Auckland CBD

Central & Local Government have announced a range of measures to tackle low-level crime & anti-social behaviour in the Auckland CBD to complement Police scaling up their presence in the area. In addition to retaining the safety hub at Queens Wharf, three additional hubs at High St, Queen St, & Karangahape Rd will be established. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 