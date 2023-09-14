Funding Secured To Repair The Remaining Damaged Areas Of The Hawke’s Bay Great Rides Trail

The Hawke’s Bay Regional has secured an extra $1.92 million in Government funding to repair and upgrade the currently closed sections of the Hawke’s Bay Great Rides Trail.

Around 30 percent of the 200 km network, managed by the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, was severely damaged and closed by Cyclone Gabrielle. This will be fully repaired.

Regional Council Asset Management Group Manager Chris Dolley says, “We are progressing plans and repairs, and anticipate the reopening of the Ngaruroro River corridor, Karamū stream, and Waimārama Road sections ahead of the busy summer holiday period.

“More extensive works, however, are required for the Tūtaekurī River corridor due to major cyclone damage.

“It will be great to get the popular trail network up and running. It is one of the busiest trails in New Zealand, with consistently between 700-800,000 trips per annum (since 2019), and showcases our whenua, culture and local businesses along the trails.”

Davild Talbot, Manager of Investment Management Performance at the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment, says the Ngā Haerenga New Zealand Cycle Trails fund is pleased to be able to support the trail recovery.

“Cycle tourism is one of the most popular ways to see the country and we expect this investment will not only get locals get back on their bikes, but help bring tourists back to Hawke’s Bay as the region recovers following Cyclone Gabrielle,” says Mr Talbot.

