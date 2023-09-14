Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Funding Secured To Repair The Remaining Damaged Areas Of The Hawke’s Bay Great Rides Trail

Thursday, 14 September 2023, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Council

The Hawke’s Bay Regional has secured an extra $1.92 million in Government funding to repair and upgrade the currently closed sections of the Hawke’s Bay Great Rides Trail.

Around 30 percent of the 200 km network, managed by the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, was severely damaged and closed by Cyclone Gabrielle. This will be fully repaired.

Regional Council Asset Management Group Manager Chris Dolley says, “We are progressing plans and repairs, and anticipate the reopening of the Ngaruroro River corridor, Karamū stream, and Waimārama Road sections ahead of the busy summer holiday period.

“More extensive works, however, are required for the Tūtaekurī River corridor due to major cyclone damage.

“It will be great to get the popular trail network up and running. It is one of the busiest trails in New Zealand, with consistently between 700-800,000 trips per annum (since 2019), and showcases our whenua, culture and local businesses along the trails.”

Davild Talbot, Manager of Investment Management Performance at the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment, says the Ngā Haerenga New Zealand Cycle Trails fund is pleased to be able to support the trail recovery.

“Cycle tourism is one of the most popular ways to see the country and we expect this investment will not only get locals get back on their bikes, but help bring tourists back to Hawke’s Bay as the region recovers following Cyclone Gabrielle,” says Mr Talbot.

Find out more

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hawke's Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-Right’s Credibility Problems

People get the governments they deserve, but what did we do in our past lives to deserve an Opposition as shambolic as the one on offer? No-one in their right mind would risk buying a used car from Christopher Luxon. National has delayed revealing the costs for its tax and spending policies because it clearly hasn’t a clue how to derive the revenue it needs to fund its tax cuts without making significant inroads into essential public services already stretched to breaking point. More


 
 
SCOOP: Winston Peters In Position To Become Election Kingmaker

Neither a Labour nor a National coalition could form a government without the support of populist minor party New Zealand First after the October election, according to the latest Guardian Essential political poll, which showed respondents unwilling to give either major party a commanding victory. More


Hnry: Politicians Widely Ignorant Of Sole Trader Sector

Political parties across the spectrum have failed the assignment when it comes to understanding NZ’s sole trader sector, despite it making up nearly 20% of the workforce. It includes contractors, freelancers, and the self-employed working across a range of industries, from trades, creative, and professional services to transport and the medical sector. More


Green Party: State Of Books Makes Clear Case For Wealth Tax

The evidence is out and it shows an urgent need to change the tax system. The case for a wealth tax to raise the money needed to invest in services that make a real difference, like increasing Working for Families, doubling Best Start, and building thousands more warm dry homes, has never been clearer. More

Government: New Cancer Centre Opens In Christchurch

The new facility is the first of its kind and was built with $6.5M of funding from the Infrastructure Reference Group scheme for shovel-ready projects. The Centre offers fifty rooms for South Island patients and families and is a space for organisations providing cancer services to co-locate and collaborate from. More


School Strike 4 Climate: Climate Action Week

This nationwide initiative will run from September 18-24, positioning the 2023 vote as the pivotal "Climate Election," and calling on individuals, organisations, businesses, and the broader community to put pressure on candidates to take urgent action to protect the environment. More


Government: Further Safety Initiatives For Auckland CBD

Central & Local Government have announced a range of measures to tackle low-level crime & anti-social behaviour in the Auckland CBD to complement Police scaling up their presence in the area. In addition to retaining the safety hub at Queens Wharf, three additional hubs at High St, Queen St, & Karangahape Rd will be established. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 