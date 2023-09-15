Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Water Storage Policies Welcomed

Friday, 15 September 2023, 5:49 pm
Press Release: Horticulture NZ

Horticulture New Zealand (HortNZ) welcomes the National Party’s Primary Sector Growth Plan which includes provisions to make water storage on farmland a permitted activity, and other types of water storage will require councils to approve or decline consents within two years of an application. It would also require 30-year consents to encourage investment in water storage.

HortNZ Policy Manager Michelle Sands says this is a positive policy in line with HortNZ’s own Aotearoa Horticulture Action Plan strategy which has the goal to improve prosperity and protect the environment.

"Current central and local government policy settings and attitudes, particularly in areas of land and water use, do not always support horticulture’s growth. Growers understand the need for minimum stream flows to support ecosystems, but also that there is a relationship between the volume of water being taken from rivers and the likelihood that the minimum flows are reached.

"Horticulture is a very efficient user of water but needs a higher degree of reliability than other land uses, so when a first-in-served approach is used to allocate the volume of water allowed to be taken from rivers, and an ecosystem health approach is used to set the minimum flow - horticulture gets caught with the most significant impacts due to importance of water reliability for fruit and vegetable quality," Ms Sands says.

"The El Niño weather pattern now prevailing over New Zealand is likely to mean a drier summer for many regions, which is why policies to support the expansion of, and investment in, water storage are crucial" said Sands

One of the key priorities in HortNZ’s Aotearoa Horticulture Action Plan strategy is to ensure water resilience through availability and storage. This priority action calls for strategic, evidence-based co-investment in regional water storage for climate change adaptation.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Horticulture NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-Right’s Credibility Problems

People get the governments they deserve, but what did we do in our past lives to get an Opposition as shambolic as the one on offer? No one in their right mind would risk buying a used car from Christopher Luxon. National has delayed revealing the costs for its tax and spending policies because it clearly hasn’t a clue how to derive the revenue it needs to fund its tax cuts without making significant inroads into essential public services already stretched to breaking point. More


 
 
National Party: Attracting Talent & Supporting Startups

A National government will create a vibrant tech sector that has the potential to support economic growth with high-paying jobs and high-value exports. “Lack of access to skills and expertise is often raised by tech firms as one of the main barriers to growing NZ’s technology and innovation sector,” says Judith Collins. More


Labour Party: Gaping Hole In National’s Tax Plan

A whopping $2.1B hole has been confirmed in National’s tax scheme. “Christopher Luxon’s sorry excuse for a tax plan is now officially dead in the water. Three independent economists have released detailed analysis of National’s plans to tax foreign buyers to fund their tax cuts and found it doesn’t add up,” Grant Robertson says. More


Government: New Birthing Unit At Waitākere Hospital

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall has announced funding of $12.3M for a new primary birthing unit at Waitākere Hospital. The development of the Waitākere Primary Birthing Unit is one of 110 health infrastructure projects worth $7.7B currently being planned and delivered across Aotearoa. More


Government: Investing In West Coast’s Roading Resilience

The Government is investing over $22M across eighteen projects to improve the resilience of West Coast roads that have been affected by extreme weather and a dedicated Transport Resilience Fund has been established for early preventative works to protect the state highway network from future disruption. More

Labour Party: Biggest Ever Increase To Training Doctors

Labour will train an additional 335 doctors every year from 2027, with ninety-five additional places in 2025, 2026, and 2027 on top of the fifty more places starting next year, increasing the total number of doctors trained to 874 each year. More


SCOOP: Winston Peters In Position To Become Election Kingmaker

Neither a Labour nor a National coalition could form a government without the support of populist minor party New Zealand First after the October election, according to the latest Guardian Essential political poll, which showed respondents unwilling to give either major party a commanding victory. More


Green Party: State Of Books Makes Clear Case For Wealth Tax

The evidence is out and it shows an urgent need to change the tax system. The case for a wealth tax to raise the money needed to invest in services that make a real difference, like increasing Working for Families, doubling Best Start, and building thousands more warm dry homes, has never been clearer. More


Government: New Cancer Centre Opens In Christchurch

The new facility is the first of its kind and was built with $6.5M of funding from the Infrastructure Reference Group scheme for shovel-ready projects. The Centre offers fifty rooms for South Island patients and families and is a space for organisations providing cancer services to co-locate and collaborate from. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 