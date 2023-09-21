Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tsunami And The Sounds Presentation Next Month

Thursday, 21 September 2023, 11:09 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

If you live in a part of Marlborough that could be affected by a tsunami, the Marlborough Emergency Management team would love to see you at a tsunami science talk and workshop next month.

The public event will be held at Picton’s Port Marlborough Pavilion at 7pm on 18 October.

“Come along and learn about how tsunami could affect you and how to take steps to keep yourself, family and pets safe when there is a tsunami threat,” Marlborough Emergency Management Senior Advisor Welfare and Planning Catherine Coates said. “We’ll have a scientist on hand to provide a greater understanding of tsunami behaviour and history.”

One of the defining features of the Marlborough region is the Marlborough Sounds, with almost 1,500kms of coastline. There is also the rugged East Coast meaning such exposure to the sea puts Marlborough is at risk of tsunami and there is scientific evidence to show the region has experienced them in the past, Catherine said.

“A tsunami does not have to be the stereotypical large wave that causes widespread devastation, but tsunami activity can cause considerable damage to property and infrastructure and potentially threaten lives,” she said. “The more we understand, the more steps we can take to stay safe.”

October 19 is national Shakeout Day which always has a focus on ‘long or strong, get gone’ so next month’s workshop is timely.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s (Lack Of) Plans For El Nino

In contrast to most debates, political debates aren’t simply about winning on points of logic, but also about looking likeable, which is why good political debaters often have to pull their punches on TV, lest they seem unkind to dumb animals. Chris Hipkins is likely to have the same problem tonight, since repeatedly showing that Christopher Luxon is not the sharpest tool in the box could easily end up winning the latter a sympathy vote. More



 
 
Green Party: Changes Fall Short For Migrant Protection

The Green Party will continue to push for an end to single employer visas, after the government picked up Green recommendations to improve immigration settings. “It’s time to end visas that bind people to specific employers,” says Ricardo Menéndez March. More


Government: More Support For Victims Of Migrant Exploitation

The Government will provide a temporary package of further support to exploited migrant workers and strengthen immigration rules to prevent migrant exploitation. “Migrant exploitation is a crime ... and we won’t tolerate it," says Andrew Little. More


Green Party: Free School Lunches

Thousands of children across Aotearoa are going hungry, families are struggling to cover the basics, and far too many parents are forced to skip meals so their children can get something to eat. The Green Party will expand free school lunches and pay for it with a fair tax system. More


Green Party: Pushing Further On Solar Power

Labour’s plan to support rooftop solar is a step in the right direction, but falls short of what could be achieved through the Green Party’s Clean Power Payment. “Only the Green Party has a plan to help people cover the full cost of installing solar panels, alongside a wide range of other clean energy upgrades,” says Julie Anne Genter. More

Labour Party: Doubling Rooftop Solar To Reduce Bills & Emissions

Labour will double the number of houses with rooftop solar panels, lowering household power bills, reducing emissions, and boosting renewable electricity generation. “We need to increase renewable electricity generation by 68% by 2050. Solar on roofs lowers bills, as well as generating electricity locally, reducing reliance on the grid,” Chris Hipkins says. More


ASMS: Senior Doctors' Strike To Escalate

Senior Doctors and Dentists employed by Te Whatu Ora will strike for 24 hours as industrial action intensifies. ASMS members voted overwhelmingly for two additional strikes in October. This includes a 12-hour strike on October 2 and a 24-hour strike on October 24. More

Labour Party: Biggest Ever Increase To Training Doctors

Labour will train an additional 335 doctors every year from 2027, with ninety-five additional places in 2025, 2026, and 2027 on top of the fifty more places starting next year, increasing the total number of doctors trained to 874 each year. More


Labour Party: Nicola Willis’ Resignation Call Means $2B More Cuts

Massive cuts to public service are on the cards as Willis has promised to resign if she doesn’t deliver tax cuts, but is refusing to make the same commitment if she doesn’t raise enough income from her bungled foreign buyer’s tax. Any tax cuts from National will have to be funded by deep cuts to the services on which struggling Kiwis rely. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 