Tsunami And The Sounds Presentation Next Month

If you live in a part of Marlborough that could be affected by a tsunami, the Marlborough Emergency Management team would love to see you at a tsunami science talk and workshop next month.

The public event will be held at Picton’s Port Marlborough Pavilion at 7pm on 18 October.

“Come along and learn about how tsunami could affect you and how to take steps to keep yourself, family and pets safe when there is a tsunami threat,” Marlborough Emergency Management Senior Advisor Welfare and Planning Catherine Coates said. “We’ll have a scientist on hand to provide a greater understanding of tsunami behaviour and history.”

One of the defining features of the Marlborough region is the Marlborough Sounds, with almost 1,500kms of coastline. There is also the rugged East Coast meaning such exposure to the sea puts Marlborough is at risk of tsunami and there is scientific evidence to show the region has experienced them in the past, Catherine said.

“A tsunami does not have to be the stereotypical large wave that causes widespread devastation, but tsunami activity can cause considerable damage to property and infrastructure and potentially threaten lives,” she said. “The more we understand, the more steps we can take to stay safe.”

October 19 is national Shakeout Day which always has a focus on ‘long or strong, get gone’ so next month’s workshop is timely.

