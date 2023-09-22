Rain And Snow Dampen Down Pukaki Downs And Tekapo Wildfires
Friday, 22 September 2023, 12:56 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Firefighters on the ground at the Pukaki Downs fire are
making the most of favourable weather conditions to
strengthen and extend fire breaks today.
Incident
Controller Stephen Butler says cold, rainy and snowy weather
has helped dampen down the flames.
"The rain and snow
mean our crews can focus their efforts on the fire breaks,
as well as opening up burnt slash piles to expose
deep-seated fires to the rain,".
Stephen Butler says
good progress has been made and heavy machinery is being
used to increase the fire breaks, concentrating around the
northern perimeter of the fire.
"We’ve had to stand
down helicopters for the day due to the weather conditions
but calmer and frosty conditions forecast for tomorrow mean
we’ll be able resume the firefighting then," he
says.
"Power is back on in the area and State Highway
80 is open, but please avoid any unnecessary
travel.
"The rain and snow may also have affected road
conditions, so please drive very carefully if you do need to
carry out essential travel on the road."
Rain with the
settling snow has also dampened down the second vegetation
fire in the area at the top of Lake Tekapo today. Fire crews
are mopping up hot spots and will be monitoring and
assessing the fire for the next 48
hours.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Chaotic Coalitions, Drinking Water, & Useless Debates
This week’s ONE News-Verian poll has the National/ACT coalition teetering on the edge of being able to govern alone while, just as precariously, having its legislative agenda vulnerable to a potential veto by Winston Peters in the House. This means that a crucial battle will be fought between ACT & New Zealand First for the allegiance of those angry, conspiratorially-inclined people who feel ignored and/or despised by the two major parties. More
Government: No Recession As Economy Grows Nearly 1%
The economy has turned a corner with today's confirmation that the country was never in recession & stronger than expected growth. The latest figures show "the Government’s actions to build a stronger and more resilient economy contributed to higher than expected growth this quarter," says Grant Robertson. More
ALSO: