Waste Collection Issues At An End
Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 11:42 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
The impact of winter ills on waste collection services is
at an end with kerbside collections back to full
capacity.
Council’s Solid Waste Manager Mark Lucas
acknowledged there had been challenges in past months with
Metallic Sweeping, who provide the kerbside collection
service in Blenheim, and who have
been operating on reduced staff due to winter ills and
skills shortages. “This has unfortunately resulted in
recycling on some occasions being put in with general refuse
towards the end of a run,” Mr Lucas said.
Metallic
Sweeping has confirmed they are now fully staffed with five
drivers and 11 sorters. Systems are in place to avoid this
happening in future, he said. “There is the potential on
some days, because of staff sickness, this could still
occur, but we expect it will be a rarity. Metallic Sweeping
also have new drivers due to arrive from overseas to shore
up their staff capacity, so we anticipate these collection
issues are now at an
end.”
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Free Speech Union: Employees’ Rights To Freedom Of Thought & Speech
The Free Speech Union insists Te Whatu Ora stand by their employees’ rights of freedom of thought and speech after one of their members had a complaint laid against them due to opinions held on an anonymous Twitter account. The complaint was made to Te Whatu Ora after a member of the public made the connection between the medical professional and the anonymous account. More
Labour: New Zealand’s First Climate Manifesto
"New Zealand faces a stark choice this election - vote for Labour to continue to confront the climate emergency with eyes wide open or bury your head in the sand alongside Christopher Luxon. New Zealand has an incredibly positive future if we take the climate seriously with real actions to keep reducing our emissions,” says Chris Hipkins. More