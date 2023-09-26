Waste Collection Issues At An End

The impact of winter ills on waste collection services is at an end with kerbside collections back to full capacity.

Council’s Solid Waste Manager Mark Lucas acknowledged there had been challenges in past months with Metallic Sweeping, who provide the kerbside collection service in Blenheim, and who have been operating on reduced staff due to winter ills and skills shortages. “This has unfortunately resulted in recycling on some occasions being put in with general refuse towards the end of a run,” Mr Lucas said.

Metallic Sweeping has confirmed they are now fully staffed with five drivers and 11 sorters. Systems are in place to avoid this happening in future, he said. “There is the potential on some days, because of staff sickness, this could still occur, but we expect it will be a rarity. Metallic Sweeping also have new drivers due to arrive from overseas to shore up their staff capacity, so we anticipate these collection issues are now at an end.”

