Specialist Change Facilities Up For Review
Wednesday, 27 September 2023, 9:23 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
Council’s Specialist Change Facilities policy is due
for review this year.
These facilities are dedicated
places with specialist equipment where people with multiple
or complex disabilities can be changed or toileted by a
caregiver.
Council already has one at Liz Davidson
Place, known as Te Huri, which includes a specialist change
table, hand basin and lifting hoist.
There is
provision for another at Te Kahu o Waipuna –
Marlborough’s new library and art gallery.
A request
to this year’s Annual Plan sought changes to the policy
seeking additional facilities be provided, basing them on
the Changing Places model (a branded facility), and removal
of assessment of need or demand from the
policy.
Council advised of the policy review due later
this year but made no decision on the provision of
additional facilities.
Feedback is now being sought on
the policy and you can now your say by going to Council’s
website at https://haveyoursay.marlborough.govt.nz/as-services/review-of-specialist-change-facilities-policy/
