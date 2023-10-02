Chief Executive Mark Wheeler To Step Down

Mark Wheeler announced today he is stepping down as Council’s Chief Executive on 28 June 2024.

“I have been privileged to work for Marlborough District Council over the last 25 years. It’s been challenging but rewarding, working with very talented and committed staff, councillors and mayors. That made this a difficult decision.”

“It’s time to spend more time with my wife Cathy, our three children, six grandchildren and my parents. The family is spread between Melbourne, Christchurch, Dunedin and Hawke’s Bay so I’ll be doing some travelling too.”

Mr Wheeler said he had turned 65 this year.

“I’m a keen sportsman and want to keep mountain biking, playing tennis and also take up the clubs and play some golf.”

Mayor Nadine Taylor said she would be sorry to see Mark go.

“Mark is an outstanding chief executive who has led Council very effectively since 2015.”

“Prior to that he was Deputy Chief Executive and Assets and Services Manager from 1998.”

“Mark works incredibly hard for the people of Marlborough and has a detailed understanding of Council services and our region’s issues and challenges. His energy, passion and practical approach will be sorely missed by councillors and staff, but I fully appreciate he wants to step back and spend more time with his family.”

The search for a new chief executive will now get underway, Mayor Taylor said. It would include national advertising and a process to get the new chief executive on board next year.

