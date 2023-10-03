Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Sounds’ Access Study Business Case Endorsed - Mayor Urges Govt To Provide Funding

Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 11:57 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Council’s Assets & Services Committee today approved the Marlborough Sounds Future Access Study’s Programme Business Case. The committee’s recommendation will be reviewed at a special Council meeting on 10 October, before it is submitted to Waka Kotahi for approval in principle, and funding consideration.

The business case outlines a programme of activities and levels of service that seek to provide access for the wellbeing of the Marlborough Sounds communities through a safe and resilient transport system, with the best value-for-money solutions.

Overall, the business case confirms the repair of existing faults, proposes road improvements to improve resilience, and recommends consideration of changes to network maintenance and operations to improve resilience.

Over the long term this will include improved marine access, which will almost certainly be required should future storms or earthquakes trigger further major damage.

Public engagement on the initial business case options proposed for the five storm-damaged areas of the Sounds finished on 11 July 2023, and data from the 1,742 completed surveys was analysed by the study’s project team at Stantec.

The survey asked the public for their views on the ‘emerging preferred option’ and ‘hazard adaptation pathway’ for each of the five storm-damaged areas of the Sounds.

People were supportive of the proposed ‘emerging preferred option’ for Te Aumiti/French Pass, Queen Charlotte and Te Whanganui/Port Underwood, with 69%, 76% and 63% ticking ‘supportive’ or ‘somewhat supportive’, respectively. Support was lower for Te Hoiere/Pelorus (47% supportive or somewhat supportive) and Kenepuru (36%).

Several key changes were made to the programme business case following public engagement and further analysis:

  • Levels of service were raised from the initial ‘emerging preferred option’ proposals for Moetapu Bay and Kenepuru Road from Portage to the Heads – Additional targeted improvements have been identified to improve resilience.
  • Cost estimates have risen from $160M to $234M – An independent peer review was conducted on the initial cost estimate, using actual costs from similar works already completed. This new estimate included increases in contingencies, adjustments to the proposed works based on public consultation, and the addition of costs to repair Kenepuru side roads.

Committee and Council decisions do not bind Council on final levels of service or funding methods and levels. Council will not make final decisions until funding options from Waka Kotahi are proposed and Council then undertakes consultation via the Long Term Plan in 2024.

Of the increased cost estimate in the business case, Mayor Nadine Taylor says Marlborough simply cannot afford to repair the Sounds’ transport network to a sufficient climate- and hazard-resilient level without Government support.

She urged Government to come to the table with the much-needed assistance, as they have with regions in the North Island impacted by similarly severe weather.

“We appreciate the strategic and financial support we have received from Waka Kotahi so far, but given Marlborough’s small ratepayer base, a repair programme of the necessary depth and complexity is too much for our community to afford.”

“Council continues to seek additional sources of Government funding to reduce the burden on ratepayers, but more proactive support from Government would do much to reduce the on-going worry and stress in our communities.”

Next steps

The resolutions from the Assets & Services Committee will be considered for adoption at an Extraordinary Council meeting on 10 October.

Waka Kotahi will then consider the business case and approve it for next steps, and propose a probable level of financial assistance rate (FAR).

Council will then consult the whole of Marlborough on levels of service and rating options via a Special Consultative Process once the FAR from Waka Kotahi is known. This will likely take place in April to June 2024, as part of the Council’s 2024-34 Long Term Plan.

Final levels of service and funding decisions will be made in June 2024. Once those decisions are made final works’ design can be procured and completed, and the construction programme get underway.

Notes for Editors:

  • More information about the Marlborough Sounds Future Access Study can be found at www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/roads-and-transport/marlborough-sounds-future-access-study
  • Emerging preferred options: The Sounds Future Access Study has taken into account the results of community feedback from two rounds of public engagement in 2023, the multi-criteria assessment (MCA), cost estimates, the Sounds’ geology, and economic assessments. Based on these results, and input from Council, the study identified an emerging preferred option for each of the five study areas.
  • Hazard adaptation pathways: In addition to the emerging preferred options, the Government requires Council to identify pathways that recognise the future risks of significant events such as storms, earthquakes and sea level rise. These pathways deliver the lowest level of service Council is willing to provide, while still delivering safe transport solutions and access in and out of the Sounds.
  • Definitions of transport options: Although options in different areas may have the same category title, such as road focus or marine access, the exact programmes vary based on the specific area’s unique vulnerabilities and priorities.
  • Current Status: This is the baseline, with road conditions as of February 2023, with some damage repaired following the 2022 storm event and the restriction of non-residents removed, except in Kenepuru.
  • Road Focus: Most roads strengthened, with marine transport primarily available for emergency response.
  • Road Access: Key roads strengthened, with marine available where needed as backup. Definitions of transport options for reference.
  • Balanced: A mix of investment in road and marine transport.
  • Marine Access: Essential roads repaired, and marine transport made more available and more resilient.
  • Marine Focus: Roads repaired where affordable, but roads are mostly focused on providing access to marine transport as the primary transport mode/method for access into and out of the area.

