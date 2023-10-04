Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
EasyVote Packs Are On Their Way

Wednesday, 4 October 2023, 12:37 pm
Press Release: Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission expects most enrolled voters to have received their EasyVote packs by the end of the week but is reminding people they can vote with or without their EasyVote card.

More than 3.4 million EasyVote packs are being sent to voters with about 2 million already delivered, and the remaining expected to be delivered in the coming days.

“You can vote with or without your EasyVote card – voting is easy and only takes about five minutes,” says Karl Le Quesne, Chief Electoral Officer.

Producing 3.4 million EasyVote packs is a large operation that can only start after candidate nominations close on 15 September. While most are being delivered on schedule, a production issue has meant delays to packs in the Epsom, Mount Albert and Papakura electorates.

“As seen in previous elections, it is not unusual for EasyVote packs to arrive after voting starts,” says Karl Le Quesne.

“Most people will have already received their packs in the mail, and those that haven’t arrived are scheduled to be delivered soon.

“There was a possibility that the wrong voting place list may have been included in a small number of packs for the Epsom, Mount Albert and Papakura electorates. The packs have been reprinted to ensure voters have the correct information, and will be delivered as soon as possible,” says Karl Le Quesne.

Delivery of packs to voters in those three electorates will start on 6 October and is expected to be completed by 11 or 12 October.

If you were enrolled at your current address by 10 September, you’ll be sent an EasyVote pack. The pack includes information on how to vote, who the candidates are, and where you can vote. Also included is an EasyVote card that you can take to the voting place to help staff easily find your name on the electoral roll.

“You don’t need to wait for your EasyVote card to vote. If you haven’t got your card, staff at the voting place will ask for your name and address and look you up on the electoral roll to make sure you receive the correct voting papers,” says Karl Le Quesne.

Voting place locations and candidate information is also available online on vote.nz.

