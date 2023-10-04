Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Boat Sinks In Mercury Bay

Wednesday, 4 October 2023, 8:22 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Waikato Regional Council has been at the scene of a sunken new 50-foot motor launch off Motukorure Island in Mercury Bay this afternoon.

The vessel struck rocks near the island – also known as Centre Island – sometime before 3.45pm and sank fairly quickly, with 1300 litres of diesel on board. The skipper and his passenger were uninjured.

Regional council maritime officers arrived just before the vessel sank completely in approximately 20 metres of water and remained on scene to assess whether there was any oil or diesel leak.

“The good news is that there’s no evidence of oil spill and no smell of diesel in the vicinity of the sunken vessel,” said Regional On Scene Commander Cliff Gibson.

“Based on the information we have, we believe the vessel’s fuel tanks will be intact at this stage, but the breathers will be open.”

A breather is a vent from the tank to relieve pressure. It stops fuel coming back out of the filler tube when the tanks are being filled.

Mr Gibson said the council had spoken with the boat’s owner, who was working with his insurance company to arrange salvors.

“The good news is that conditions are favourable, but with the weather expected to start to turn on Friday afternoon we’re working to ensure the vessel’s removal is expedited,” he said.

The maritime officers had been stood down from the scene for the evening and are due to return to the scene in the morning, he said. At the same time, a response team would be meeting in the morning to develop an action plan.

Iwi and the Department of Conservation had been notified of the incident.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Bryce Edwards: Ten Reasons Labour Support Has Halved

The Labour Government was elected with 50% of the vote three years ago, but current opinion polls show their vote could halve in this year’s election, which would be one of the biggest plunges in political history. Labour could be headed for an even bigger defeat than in 1931 when Gordon Coates’ governing Reform Party plunged to just 26.6%. More


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Disdain For The Press Debate

Christopher Luxon evidently thinks this election is SO in the bag that he can afford to spurn the still-undecideds, the entire South Island, & the old Christchurch money that still reads the Press and shops at Ballantynes. We should all shed a tear for the National's candidates across the Christchurch region who would have been hoping that a visit from our likely next Prime Minister might have delivered the late shot of adrenaline needed to put their campaigns over the line. No such luck. More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Myths About The Desolated State Of The Economy

Familiarity breeds consent. If you repeat the line “six years of economic mis-management” about 10,000 times, it sounds like the received wisdom, whatever the evidence to the contrary. More


Green Party: Guarantee Every Student An Allowance Of $385/wk

“Political decisions have forced students into a situation where they regularly cannot afford food, rent, or basic health care. This wasn’t an accident and it can be fixed. Our Income Guarantee will mean no student will ever have to skip meals to make ends meet and can focus on their study,” says James Shaw. More


Government: Commitment To Pay Equity For Healthcare Workers

The Government welcomes the proposed pay equity settlement that will see significant pay increases for around 18,000 Te Whatu Ora Allied, Scientific, and Technical employees. “This is another example of our commitment to tackling pay inequity and follows recent pay equity milestones reached for our midwifery and nursing workforces," says Ayesha Verrall. More

National Party: Will Scrap Ute Tax In First 100 Days

Between July 2021 and September 2023, over $500M was paid out in rebates on new electric vehicles. It’s clear that Labour’s Ute Tax & Clean Car Discount is a reverse-Robin Hood scheme, taxing hardworking Kiwis for the vehicles they need to subsidise other people to buy new cars. More


The Maori Party: Hana Maipi-Clark’s Home Invaded

Te Pāti Māori are not strangers to hate speech and online threats. Recently, however, a line was crossed. Our Hauraki-Waikato candidate, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi Clark’s home was invaded, vandalised, and left with a threatening letter. This premeditated and targeted attack is the latest of three incidents to take place at Hana’s home just this week. More


Victoria University: Tracking Facts & Fiction In Social Media Campaigns

In the lead-up to the election, ACT is pipping other parliamentary parties for the number of Facebook posts. “This year, we see fewer posts from parliamentary parties than in the corresponding period leading up the 2020 election. The exception is ACT, which is relying heavily on social media. However, some of its posts contain half-truths," says Dr Mona Krewel. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 