Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Working Together To Safeguard Otago’s Deepwater Lakes

Friday, 6 October 2023, 5:29 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

Scientists and freshwater experts joined forces in Wanaka this week to share information about Otago’s deepwater lakes and how to safeguard them into the future.

The Knowledge into Action for Otago’s Deepwater Lakes Workshop, organised by WAI Wānaka with support from the Otago Regional Council, drew Australasian experts to discuss Otago’s significant freshwater Lakes Wānaka, Whakatipu and Hāwea.

Representatives from the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment’s Office, the Department of Conservation, the Ministry for the Environment, University of Otago, NIWA, Cawthron Institute, Griffith University, Manaaki Whenua and key community groups were among those at the workshop.

A number of freshwater experts presented research followed by robust discussion aimed at identifying key research questions to support evidence-based lakes management.

WAI Wānaka Trustee and Guardian of Lakes Wānaka and Hāwea member, Dr Don Robertson said, “the event marked a pivotal moment in the commitment to protect Otago's deepwater lakes. It emphasised the importance of collaboration, shared knowledge, and the determination of all stakeholders to preserve these invaluable natural resources.”

Sharing information about the lakes helps to improve understanding about how to preserve and protect them. Ongoing monitoring is important because it shows if there are any impacts from land-use activities, pests or climate change impacts which can pose serious threats to water quality, biodiversity and ecosystem functioning.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Commitment was given by ORC to establish a deep lakes technical advisory group. This group will use the discussions from the Deep Lakes Workshop to prepare recommendations for consideration by ORC’s recently formed Otago Inland Deep Lakes Management Working Group.

ORC Chair Gretchen Robertson says “the Otago Regional Council recognises the special nature of these deep lakes. ORC have prioritised the care of these iconic waterbodies through the establishment of a Deep Lakes Governance Group.”

This is chaired by Cr Robertson and incorporates Ministry for the Environment, council, iwi, and WAI Wānaka and Guardians of Lake Wanaka member, Dr Robertson.

“Identifying key research needs through the establishment of a technical advisory group has been a goal of this governance group, we’re so pleased that WAI Wanaka led this really valuable event.”

“It’s a matter pride and responsibility that these lakes are cared for as the national taonga (treasures) they are.

It was fantastic to see crown agencies, councils and community catchment groups coming together with a huge diversity of leading national scientists to share ideas on better understanding and thus caring for these lakes,” Cr Robertson said. 

“We’re blessed to have many willing custodians, dedicated community groups included. To ensure we’re collectively doing all we can to look after our ‘Great Lakes’, we need a better understanding of these vast waterbodies, especially given their dynamic climatic and human development settings,” Cr Robertson said.

Dr Robertson said, “The formation of this group will enable the bridging of the gaps between catchment-based initiatives to enhance inflowing water quality and the actual quality of lakes water. We know what is being done in the catchments, but we have not been able to measure whether catchment improvements have made a difference to lakes health.” WAI Wānaka Chair, Dr Amanda Bell said the workshop has been a catalyst for action to revitalise te taiao for the great lakes and to accelerate action for freshwater.

“A key win has been developing relationships and shared understandings across science and research, local and central government and community groups. Having the Otago Regional Council Chair, Chief Executive and other key staff present sends a really strong message to us. This community is ready, willing and able to be part of the solutions that are going to come from this workshop.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Glen Johnson: UKRAINE: All Is Far From Quiet On The Eastern Front

At the end of August, Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, told those criticizing the speed of his country’s ‘much anticipated counter-offensive’ to “shut up”. It is always nice to see the adults in the room. Of course, criticizing the speed of Ukraine’s offensive operations is misguided: the Russian army built formidable defenses in Zaporizhzhia over the past winter. The so-called “Surovikin line” – a 120-kilometer-wide death trap, densely mined and replete with anti-tank ditches, dragon’s teeth and layers of trenches – was deliberately constructed to exact a horrific toll on advancing Ukrainian troops. More

Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-Right’s Cynically Divisive Messages On Race

Could be wrong, but I have a hunch that if a male Maori activist entered the home of a National Party candidate uninvited, it would be safe to assume the Police would have done more than wag a finger at them and send them on their way. National would have been screaming to high heaven how this just goes to show that political thugs are threatening to tear asunder the very fabric of our democracy, etc. etc. etc. More


 
 
Government: Big Boost To Marine Protection

First marine reserves in south-eastern South Island. Six new marine reserves increase mainland reserves by 67%. Protects habitats of hoiho/yellow-eyed penguin, toroa/northern royal albatross, rāpoka/New Zealand sea lion, as well as brittle stars, squat lobster, kōura, shrimps, crabs, sponges, sea squirts, reef fishes and many others. More


Free Speech Union: Cross-Party Support For Draft Legislation To Counter 'Thugs' Veto'

Following consultation with political parties, public servants, and civil society, the Free Speech Union has released the 'Protection of the Freedom of Expression Bill' with cross-party support. More


Bryce Edwards: Ten Reasons Labour Support Has Halved

The Labour Government was elected with 50% of the vote three years ago, but current opinion polls show their vote could halve in this year’s election, which would be one of the biggest plunges in political history. More

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Myths About The Desolated State Of The Economy

Familiarity breeds consent. If you repeat the line “six years of economic mis-management” about 10,000 times, it sounds like the received wisdom, whatever the evidence to the contrary. More


ACT: TPM Should Apologise To Victims Of Crime

“Police reports show that Te Pāti Māori has played fast and loose with the truth in their characterisation of an alleged home invasion. The police have confirmed there was no ‘home invasion’, there was no ‘ram raid’ and there was no racial motivation. More


Victoria University: Tracking Facts & Fiction In Social Media Campaigns

In the lead-up to the election, ACT is pipping other parliamentary parties for the number of Facebook posts. “This year, we see fewer posts from parliamentary parties than in the corresponding period leading up the 2020 election. The exception is ACT, which is relying heavily on social media. However, some of its posts contain half-truths," says Dr Mona Krewel. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 