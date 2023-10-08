Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dramatic Pre-season Incidents For Surf Life Saving Northern Region As Surf Lifeguards Respond To Two Serious Incidents

Sunday, 8 October 2023, 7:02 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving Northern Region

Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) has warned beachgoers to be aware of significant hazards following two serious incidents at west coast beaches within the Northern Region this morning, Sunday 8 October. The two incidents occurred at Raglan and South Piha.

At South Piha, surf lifeguards responded to reports of a rock fisher being washed off the rocks, while at Raglan, surf lifeguards supported the Coastguard response to a boater being washed overboard as the boat he was on crossed the Raglan bar.

SLSNR Lifesaving Operations Manager James Lea has highlighted that both incidents very nearly resulted in loss of life and could easily have proven fatal had the response from surf lifeguards and other emergency response services not been so timely.

“Both these incidents took place in particularly dangerous conditions, in three metre swells. We cannot stress enough that people need to be aware of the conditions, and understand just how quickly they can change. We urge the public to exercise some situational awareness, read the weather forecast, and exercise some common sense: If in doubt, stay out,” he said.

“There is absolutely no reason that anyone should be rock fishing or putting themselves at risk in conditions like those we saw today. It’s big, messy surf, and the size has continued to grow throughout the day. There is a huge amount of water moving about on the west coast of our region today, meaning particularly strong currents. The light winds we saw earlier this morning are now gusting over 20 knots.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

James Lea said that beachgoers and water users needed to respect and recognise when the water is too dangerous for recreational activities.

“Rock-fishers in particular need to take extra care in large swells. Large, surging waves can be unpredictable and easily knock you into dangerous waters.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry. It really isn’t worth the risk. It’s a miracle that no one died in either of these incidents. We cannot stress it enough – the best thing you can do to keep yourself safe is not put yourself at risk in the first place.”

At Piha, surf lifeguards at Piha Surf Life Saving Club and a Westpac Rescue helicopter responded to reports of a rock fisher being washed off the rocks and into the surging waters at the southern end of the beach at approximately 8am. It is understood that the fisher was not wearing a lifejacket. The rock fisher was winched to safety by the Westpac Rescue helicopter and was thankfully secured conscious and breathing.

At Raglan, surf lifeguards assisted Coastguard New Zealand and the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter in responding to an incident involving a boat crossing the Raglan bar in large swell at approximately 8am. A boat passenger on what is understood to be a charter boat was washed overboard, with reports the boat was hit by a large wave. The person was rescued from the water by the Coastguard however had a head injury, a broken finger, and serious hypothermia, and was in need of urgent medical attention. Ambulance services administered first aid once the patient was returned to shore, and they also provided first aid treatment to the five other people aboard the boat who were also injured.

The surf lifesaving patrol season commences from Saturday 21 October (Labour weekend), with regular weekend patrols conducted by volunteer lifeguards. Weekday lifeguard services within the Northern Region commence from Monday 20 November at Muriwai and Piha, and Monday 27 November at Raglan.

2023-24 Season Beach Safety Messages from Surf Life Saving New Zealand:

1. Know How To Float

If you don’t know how to float, don’t go in the water.

Too many people get into trouble in the water because they overestimate their abilities.

2. Find The Safest Place To Swim

If you’re heading to the beach, check safeswim.org.nz, find a lifeguarded beach, and swim between the red and yellow flags.

3. If In Doubt, Stay Out

Waves can be bigger than they look, and weather conditions can change quickly. If you feel uncomfortable about getting into the water, stay out.

4. Take Care of Others

Always keep children within arm’s reach in or near the water. Waves can move quickly and unexpectedly and can sweep kids away or knock them off their feet. Everyone has different levels of ability, so watch out for your mates too.

5. Know How to Get Help

If someone in the water is in trouble and surf lifeguards are on patrol, let them know. If you can’t see any surf lifeguards, call 111 and ask for police.

If you’re in the water and in trouble, signal for help.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Surf Life Saving Northern Region on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Glen Johnson: UKRAINE: All Is Far From Quiet On The Eastern Front

The 'Surovikin Line' - a 120-km-wide death trap, densely mined and replete with anti-tank ditches, dragon’s teeth, and layers of trenches - was deliberately constructed to exact a horrific toll on advancing Ukrainian troops. And that is what has happened over the past four months. Ukraine’s forces remain bogged down in a meat grinder, having made marginal gains, and only “breached” the first defensive line near Rabotino, where their soldiers have been funneled into low-ground positions and are assailed from the high ground on three sides. More

Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-Right’s Divisive Messages On Race

Could be wrong, but I have a hunch that if a male Maori activist entered the home of a National Party candidate uninvited, it would be safe to assume the Police would have done more than wag a finger at them and send them on their way. National would have been screaming to high heaven how this just goes to show that political thugs are threatening to tear asunder the very fabric of our democracy, etc. etc. etc. More


 
 
ACT Party: Public Services Will Be Accountable To Taxpayers

ACT will set benchmarks for key government services like health, education, welfare, immigration and track performance over time; require Ministers to issue KPIs for chief executives; complete performance reviews, and release them publicly; and introduce performance pay for chief executives. More


ACT Party: Justice For Victims Means Less Crims On Electronic Monitoring

“The New Windsor stabbing by a man on home detention is yet another example of how New Zealand’s justice system is too soft on criminals and weak for victims. ACT’s changes to sentencing laws will mean the focus is on protecting victims and minimising risk to the community, if a violent offender is likely to re-offend, they should go to jail," says David Seymour. More


Green Party: Making Life Better For Renters

“In the first 100 days of a new government, we will introduce legislation to make sure everyone who rents always has a safe, healthy and affordable place to call home. For far too long, inaction by successive governments has forced thousands of people to pay through the roof to live in cold, damp, and unhealthy homes that are making them sick," says Marama Davidson. More


Labour Party: Brutal Rates Rises Under National

“Since 2021, information has been available that shows small districts will have brutal rates increases to continue to meet acceptable standards for water infrastructure. National shows no concern that small rural districts will be hit the hardest. The cost of making essential improvements to water treatment plants is still high whether you’re in large metropolitan council or a small rural district," says Kieran McAnulty. More

National Party: Kiwis Rushing To Check Out Tax Calculator

Over 50,000 Kiwis logged on to National’s tax calculator last night to see how much tax relief they will get in National’s Back Pocket Boost policy. “More than 300,000 New Zealanders have now logged on to see how much tax relief they will get under a National government," says Nicola Willis. More


Victoria University: Who Is Going Negative In The Campaign?

Analysis of Facebook posts by the two major parties shows National is posting more negative material in this election campaign than Labour, says Dr Mona Krewel. More


Election Podcast: Hamilton To Cost Hamilton $140K If Elected To Hamilton (East)

The Scoop Election team tracked down the local body politicians who stood in 2022 promising to represent their communities until 2025 but are now looking to assist democracy as MPs in Parliament. Hamilton Councillor Ryan Hamilton looks to be a safe bet for the (prior to 2020) safe Blue seat of Hamilton East. More


Government: Big Boost To Marine Protection

First marine reserves in south-eastern South Island. Six new marine reserves increase mainland reserves by 67%. Protects habitats of hoiho/yellow-eyed penguin, toroa/northern royal albatross, rāpoka/New Zealand sea lion, as well as brittle stars, squat lobster, kōura, shrimps, crabs, sponges, sea squirts, reef fishes and many others. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 