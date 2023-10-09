Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

City Council Appoints New Partnerships Executive

Monday, 9 October 2023, 1:02 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council has appointed Janet Carson as its new Partnerships, Communication and Maaori General Manager.

The new position was created as part of an Executive Leadership Team review in June this year which saw the number of Chief Executive direct reports drop from 12 to eight roles. All other roles were filled from within the existing senior team.

Ms Carson is of Ngaati Rangitihi and Ngaai Tuhoe descent and is currently Chief Executive of GasNZ. Previous to that she has held a number of executive strategy and communication roles across the energy, infrastructure and Maaori business sectors and has also held a number of governance positions.

The new Partnerships, Communication and Maaori Group was created in June to give greater focus on delivering Te Tiriti commitments and enabling collaborative partnerships.

Hamilton City Council Chief Executive Lance Vervoort says the appointment of Ms Carson is a fantastic move for the organisation – and for the city.

“Council has committed to delivering on our He Pou Manawa Ora Strategy which aims to achieve better outcomes for Maaori and all Hamiltonians and this role will be a critical driving force behind this,” said Vervoort.

“Janet brings with her an in-depth understanding of Te Tiriti, expansive experience across both the private and public sectors, and an impressive track record of building empowered, inclusive and high performing teams. She’s going to be a great addition to the team.”

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Carson is currently Wellington-based but grew up in Hamilton and is looking forward to making the move back.


"The Hamilton I grew up in is not the Hamilton of today; it has grown more dynamic with each generation and I look forward to contributing to make Hamilton an even better city for the generations to come,” said Carson.


"Strong relationships and partnerships will be key and I am excited to join with Hamiltonians in the ongoing evolution of Kirikiriroa as a world class city.”


Carson will be starting in her role with Council on 8 January 2024.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government/PM Hipkins: Statement On The Escalation Of Violence In Israel And Gaza

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins today expressed grave concern at the escalation of violence in Israel and Gaza. “New Zealand condemns unequivocally the terror attacks led by Hamas on Israel. We are appalled by the targeting of civilians, and the taking of hostages which violate fundamental international humanitarian law principles,” Chris Hipkins said. More

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why Winston Peters Could Be National’s New BFF

Over the weekend, some classic double speak from National. Christopher Luxon is saying he’ll be able to make a deal with whatever power configuration the voters hand to him. (He’s been a CEO deal maker with an international airline, don’t you know.) But simultaneously, National’s campaign manager Chris Bishop is threatening a second election if National doesn’t get the results it wants. At least Luxon is paying lip service to the notion that he needs to respect the wishes of the electorate and make the best deal he can manage from the hand delivered to him by the voters. More


 
 
ACT Party: Public Services Will Be Accountable To Taxpayers

ACT will set benchmarks for key government services like health, education, welfare, immigration and track performance over time; require Ministers to issue KPIs for chief executives; complete performance reviews, and release them publicly; and introduce performance pay for chief executives. More


ACT Party: Justice For Victims Means Less Crims On Electronic Monitoring

“The New Windsor stabbing by a man on home detention is yet another example of how New Zealand’s justice system is too soft on criminals and weak for victims. ACT’s changes to sentencing laws will mean the focus is on protecting victims and minimising risk to the community, if a violent offender is likely to re-offend, they should go to jail," says David Seymour. More


Green Party: Making Life Better For Renters

“In the first 100 days of a new government, we will introduce legislation to make sure everyone who rents always has a safe, healthy and affordable place to call home. For far too long, inaction by successive governments has forced thousands of people to pay through the roof to live in cold, damp, and unhealthy homes that are making them sick," says Marama Davidson. More


Labour Party: Brutal Rates Rises Under National

“Since 2021, information has been available that shows small districts will have brutal rates increases to continue to meet acceptable standards for water infrastructure. National shows no concern that small rural districts will be hit the hardest. The cost of making essential improvements to water treatment plants is still high whether you’re in large metropolitan council or a small rural district," says Kieran McAnulty. More

National Party: Kiwis Rushing To Check Out Tax Calculator

Over 50,000 Kiwis logged on to National’s tax calculator last night to see how much tax relief they will get in National’s Back Pocket Boost policy. “More than 300,000 New Zealanders have now logged on to see how much tax relief they will get under a National government," says Nicola Willis. More


Victoria University: Who Is Going Negative In The Campaign?

Analysis of Facebook posts by the two major parties shows National is posting more negative material in this election campaign than Labour, says Dr Mona Krewel. More


Election Podcast: Hamilton To Cost Hamilton $140K If Elected To Hamilton (East)

The Scoop Election team tracked down the local body politicians who stood in 2022 promising to represent their communities until 2025 but are now looking to assist democracy as MPs in Parliament. Hamilton Councillor Ryan Hamilton looks to be a safe bet for the (prior to 2020) safe Blue seat of Hamilton East. More


Government: Big Boost To Marine Protection

First marine reserves in south-eastern South Island. Six new marine reserves increase mainland reserves by 67%. Protects habitats of hoiho/yellow-eyed penguin, toroa/northern royal albatross, rāpoka/New Zealand sea lion, as well as brittle stars, squat lobster, kōura, shrimps, crabs, sponges, sea squirts, reef fishes and many others. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 