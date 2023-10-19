Bike Tracks Pay Dividends For Marlborough

Marlborough is in line to host more large-scale mountain bike events thanks to the highly successful Skoda Cycling NZ Schools National Mountain Bike Championships held recently.

The Wither Hills Farm Park, Gentle Annie Skills Area, Taylor Pass Forest, Homebrook and Jentree in Taylor Pass played host to nearly 500 riders, with 1,400 people descending on Marlborough as part of the event. It ran from 4 to 7 October and was hosted by Marlborough Mountain Bike Club with cross-country, cross-country relay, enduro and downhill categories.

Marlborough Mountain Bike Club’s Neil Sinclair said hosting the cross-country at the Wither Hills Farm Park was made possible due to the newly constructed Gentle Annie Track which Council approved earlier this year.

“Officials, riders and parents all loved this new track, loved the features, and loved the proximity to the Rifle Range Event Area. This track really was critical to our ability to host a big event like this one,” he said.

“The event was a great success with many involved saying it was the best organised event they had been to. Our aim was to raise the bar and we think we achieved that, as Cycling NZ have been complimentary of our facilities and organisation. This event was only possible thanks to the huge volunteer effort from our club and supporters, and we are very appreciative of everyone’s efforts,” Neil said.

Marlborough District Council’s Regional Events Advisor Samantha Young said the secondary schools’ mountain bike nationals had really “put Marlborough on the map as a region that can excel at hosting successful mountain bike events.”

“Based on the number who entered and all those who came from outside the region, most of whom stayed an average of five nights, this event generated a total economic impact of nearly $2.4m. It is one of many events we have supported through Council’s Commercial Events Fund, and it demonstrates the tangible benefit of this support - events are drivers of the local economy.”

“We are now in line to host more mountain bike events of this scale,” Samantha said.

