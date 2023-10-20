Multiple Arrests Made As Police Work To Disrupt Gang Activity In Gisborne

Attributed to Inspector Darren Paki.

Three men have been charged with firearms-related offences following two search warrants today in Tairāwhiti.

The warrants were conducted at addresses in Gisborne and Waipirio Bay following separate firearms incidents in Gisborne over the last week. Two gang members, plus a third man, were taken into custody.

An 18-year old man is due to appear in the Gisborne District Court Saturday 21 October on charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, discharging a firearm near a house, and unlawful possession of a firearm. More charges are being considered.

A 30-year-old man is due to appear in the Gisborne District Court Saturday 21 October on a charge of presenting a firearm following an incident Wednesday night.

A 27 year old man will also appear on charges of being a party to the offending.

The investigation into the recent firearms incidents has progressed quickly, with the community providing valuable information, helping Police to determine what’s occurred and who was involved.

The investigation remains active with enquiries ongoing.

Meanwhile, Police have also utilised the CAIL (Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation) Act in Gisborne this week, arresting a person for assault and seizing weapons and drugs, as Operation Medial continues.

The legislation has been invoked in the area in response to ongoing tensions between Mongrel Mob and Black Power.

Several vehicles have been stopped, one person was arrested following an assault with a weapon, and a number of weapons (not firearms) have been seized.

Small amounts of cannabis, and methamphetamine utensils, have also been seized.

Also, a 21-year-old man was taken into custody yesterday, due to appear in the Gisborne District Court Saturday 21 October, on charges of failing to stop for Police, resisting Police, and driving in a dangerous manner.

Operation Medial and the invocation of CAIL signals a clear message to gang members and those who believe they are above the law, that illegal and unsafe activity will not be tolerated.

Tairāwhiti Police will continue to maintain a visible presence in the community and are working hard to disrupt any unlawful or harmful behaviour.

Inspector Paki says “Police across Tairāwhiti including Wairoa will maintain a visible presence and continue to focus on gangs and the harm they cause.”

The community can also help - If you see any unlawful activity, please contact Police on 111 if it is happening now, or 105 if it is after the fact.

Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers.org [1]

