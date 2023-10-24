Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sadness Expressed Over Passing Of Former Councillor

Tuesday, 24 October 2023, 10:59 am
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Waikato Regional Council has paid tribute to former councillor Hugh Vercoe (ONZM, QSM), who has died over the weekend aged 80.

The former artilleryman retired from local government politics in 2022 after 30 years.

He entered local government in 1992, chairing the Morrinsville Community Board for six years before enjoying 15 years as mayor of Matamata-Piako between 1998 and 2013, and then nine years as a Waikato regional councillor for the Waihou constituency.

He chaired the Waikato Civil Defence and Emergency Management Joint Committee between 2010 and 2022, and Waikato Regional Transport Committee between 2013 and 2022.

In 2014 he was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for services to local government, which followed a Queen’s Service Medal awarded in 2007.

Waikato Regional Council Chair Pamela Storey, who served a term as councillor with Vercoe, described him as a passionate community advocate.

“Waikato communities were blessed with his service over many, many years. He brought insight and eperience to every table he sat at.

“He was generous with his time and sage with his advice. He was the wise owl who would listen intently and give measured, meaningful responses that provided a clear steer, a clear direction, and a very clear point of view.

“Hugh advocated strongly for increased investment in civil defence in the region, and with a team of professionals on board he had total confidence that every aspect of an emergency would be managed well.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“He was proud of the significant growth and development in regional land transport. It was under his leadership of the regional transport committee that sign off was received for the completion of the Waikato Expressway, an enormous roading programme supported by Government.

“Hugh also championed the launch of interregional passenger rail, and was pleased to see the steady growth in numbers on Te Huia.

“On behalf of the council, I’d like to extend our deepest sympathies to Hugh’s family.”

Vercoe brought to his political roles experience as a successful sheep, beef and dairy farmer at Tauhei, as well as business acumen as the owner of a Morrinsville finance company and later co-owner of a newspaper.

A Battery Commander of the Royal Regiment of New Zealand Artillery, Major (Retired) Vercoe recently opened an artillery museum on his farm.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Church And State In Mt Roskill

The interval between election night and the formation of a new government has been restfully free of bickering and posturing, and it would be nice to think this could last until Christmas. No such luck. Come November 3, and when all the special votes (20% of the total votes cast) have been tallied, the bickering over negotiations will begin in earnest. In the meantime, it's been interesting to learn more about some of the new MPs. Like Carlos Cheung for instance, the National candidate who defeated Michael Wood in Mt Roskill. More

Bryce Edwards: Who’s Advising The New Government?

Who will the new National Government listen to when it decides how to govern? An early indication may be seen in who Luxon has brought in to train his new MPs and ministers. Newstalk ZB reported that the party has brought in some senior figures from the past, with Luxon saying that Steven Joyce, Bill English, and Wayne Eagleson have been coaching his caucus on how to be MPs and ministers, and how to lead the public service. More


 
 
Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More


Green Party: Vote For Our Future

“From the very start of this campaign, we have put forward clear, evidence-based solutions to the challenges we face. The time is now to get out and vote for it. All we have seen from the two biggest political parties is the kind of tinkering that leaves people with little hope that we can create the Aotearoa we need. Nowhere is this more true than with the state of our environment," says David Seymour. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 