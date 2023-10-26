Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Cash To Be Removed On The Greater Christchurch Metro Network As Part Of National Ticketing Solution Roll Out In 2024

Thursday, 26 October 2023, 10:32 am
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

Cash is set to be removed as a payment option on the Greater Christchurch Metro Network in 2024.

This week, Councillors approved the recommendation as part of the implementation of the National Ticketing Solution (NTS) in the second half of 2024.

As part of a network safety project and with the increase of on-bus safety incidents, Metro operators have advocated for Environment Canterbury to remove cash from buses and ferries.

“Over the last 18 months, Environment Canterbury staff have worked closely with operators and other partners to improve network safety for both staff and customers. This has been in response to an increase in incidents and complaints around safety,” says Thomas McNaughton, Manager - Customer Experience and Marketing Public Transport for Environment Canterbury.

“Currently, around 12% of passenger trips are paid for by cash. There are a variety of reasons that customers make this decision, the majority of which will be addressed by the new payment options the National Ticketing Solution with provide (debit/credit card, NTS pre-paid card, or smart devices). Cash will still be able to be used to top-up pre-paid cards at service centres. Card purchases and top-ups will also be available through an extended network of retailer outlets. Comprehensive customer support and education on the alternative options for payment will be provided in the lead-up to the transition to the NTS.”

There is no immediate change for customers. Cash will continue to be accepted until the implementation of the NTS.

It should be noted that the acceptance of cash payments under NTS is a decision made at a regional level so other regions will consider their plans separately.

“We’re confident that with comprehensive customer support as part of the implementation of the NTS, a successful transition from cash can be achieved.”

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Environment Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Church And State In Mt Roskill

The interval between election night and the formation of a new government has been restfully free of bickering and posturing, and it would be nice to think this could last until Christmas. No such luck. Come November 3, and when all the special votes (20% of the total votes cast) have been tallied, the bickering over negotiations will begin in earnest. In the meantime, it's been interesting to learn more about some of the new MPs. Like Carlos Cheung for instance, the National candidate who defeated Michael Wood in Mt Roskill. More

Bryce Edwards: Who’s Advising The New Government?

Who will the new National Government listen to when it decides how to govern? An early indication may be seen in who Luxon has brought in to train his new MPs and ministers. Newstalk ZB reported that the party has brought in some senior figures from the past, with Luxon saying that Steven Joyce, Bill English, and Wayne Eagleson have been coaching his caucus on how to be MPs and ministers, and how to lead the public service. More


 
 
Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More


Green Party: Vote For Our Future

“From the very start of this campaign, we have put forward clear, evidence-based solutions to the challenges we face. The time is now to get out and vote for it. All we have seen from the two biggest political parties is the kind of tinkering that leaves people with little hope that we can create the Aotearoa we need. Nowhere is this more true than with the state of our environment," says David Seymour. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 