A Total Of 35 Life-saving Missions Carried Out In September By Your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter

Friday, 27 October 2023, 4:47 pm
Press Release: Philips Search and Rescue Trust

It was a busy September for your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter, with a total of 35 life-saving missions carried out. The crew faced a diverse range of emergency situations, responding to calls for medical assistance and injury-related incidents. In total, there were 19 inter-hospital transfers, 5 medical events, 1 rescue mission, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and 8 missions to rural or remote locations. Your rescue crew was seen in the likes of Rotorua with 7 missions taking place. Taupo and Mt Ruapehu were also common locations where your rescue helicopter attended missions.

The month started off with your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Turoa Ski Field for a man in his 20s who had sustained serious injuries after falling off his snowboard. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. That next day, your rescue crew attended a mission where a man in his 40s had hit a rock whilst skiing. The patient had sustained fracture injuries and was flown from Iwikau to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

On the 3rd of September, your rescue crew was tasked back to Turoa Ski field for a woman in her 20s who had fallen down a steep ledge whilst skiing. The patient had sustained fracture injuries and was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday evening, September 7, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to SH1 Tauranga-Taupo for a woman in her 50s who had been involved in a serious MVA. The patient had received multiple injuries and was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

That night, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transport a woman in her 30s from Taupo Airport who had sustained serious injuries. Hato Hone St Johns transported the patient to the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter hangar and the patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday night, September 8, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Otorohanga for a man in his 30s who had sustained serious injuries. Your rescue helicopter crew transported him to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday early morning, September 12, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Tokoroa Hospital for a woman in her 30s who had sustained serious injuries after being involved in a serious MVA. Your rescue helicopter crew transported her to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. That night, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Otorohanga for a man in his 30s who had sustained serious injuries after being involved in a head on crash. Your rescue helicopter crew transported him to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday morning, September 14, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Turoa Ski Field for a patient in their 70s who had sustained serious fracture injuries after slipping on icy terrain. Your rescue helicopter crew transported them to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday early morning, September 16, your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transport a man in his 30s with a serious medical condition from Rotorua Hospital. the patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. In the afternoon, the rescue crew was tasked to the Whakapapa Ski Field for a teen male who had serious injuries after falling off his snowboard. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday afternoon, September 18, your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transport a woman in her 20s who was working on a farm and had sustained serious hand injuries. The patient was flown from Rotorua Hospital to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

That next morning, your crew were tasked on a rescue mission to Whirinaki Hut for a young boy who had fallen extremely unwell whilst tramping to the hut. The boy was immediately transported to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

The month ended with your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter being tasked to Taupo Hospital for a male patient who had fallen unwell and became extremely dehydrated. The patient was flown to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

The fast response of the rescue helicopter and its highly trained crew ensures the patients receive the best care as quickly as possible. These life-saving missions are not possible without generous support from the public and sponsors, visit https://give.rescue.org.nz/ to donate to your rescue helicopter.

