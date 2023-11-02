Love Food Hate Waste NZ Tackles Food Waste Through Recipe Remix Initiative

Every year Kiwi households throw away $3.1 billion worth of food to landfills, with food going off too quickly as one of the top reasons for this waste[i]. While 79 per cent of Kiwis agree that reducing food waste is an important issue, according to the Ministry for Environment’s 2023 Behavioural Monitoring Survey, more than half admit to throwing away unopened or untried food.[ii]

Armed with fresh data on food waste behaviour, Love Food Hate Waste NZ has launched a ‘Recipe Remix’ initiative encouraging Kiwis to reduce their food waste by embracing flexible cooking, and adapting meals with common household ingredients.

Juno Scott-Kelly, Communications Manager for Love Food Hate Waste NZ says: “We know there are multiple factors at play when it comes to food waste in the home, but for many, it comes down to not wanting to eat leftovers, and food in the fridge or freezer going off before it can be eaten.”

Data from the MfE 2023 Behavioural Monitoring Survey highlighted that amongst those who said they waste food, uneaten leftovers was provided as the most common reason (52% gave as a reason and 37% the main reason). Food going off (35%, 19%) and fussy eaters (23%, 15%) were the next most frequent reasons given.

“To encourage Kiwis to get creative in the kitchen with ingredients they already have at home, we’ve developed five ’Recipe Remix’ recipes using base meal ideas that are easy to follow, are flexible and are affordable to cook,” says Scott-Kelly.

From one-pot pasta, rice bowls and burgers to chili mix and soups, the base meals will educate individuals on how to create recipes in three ways using extra odds and ends found in the fridge or pantry.

Easy-to-follow recipe videos will feature across Love Food Hate Waste NZ’s website and social channels with ambassadors supporting the initiative with food waste workshops.

The Recipe Remix initiative is part of a three-year project, which will see the Love Food Hate Waste team deliver a nationwide programme to help New Zealanders understand and take action to reduce their food waste with an overall goal to reduce household food waste, and related emission, by 10% thanks to funding from the Government.

Recipe Remix toolkits are available to download from www.lovefoodhatewaste.co.nz with easy-to-follow videos going live across Facebook and Instagram.

