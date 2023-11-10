Further Appeal For Information In Lower Hutt Homicide

Police investigating the death of baby Ru are calling for sightings of a vehicle believed to have been used to remove critical evidence from the Taita address where he lived.

We are now piecing together a timeline of the movements of a grey-green 1994 Nissan Sentra with the registration TE6972 from the morning of Sunday 22 October, through to the afternoon of Tuesday 24 October. We need the public’s help with reports of sightings of this vehicle, or home or CCTV footage, of the vehicle or people around it, anywhere in the Wellington region.

After Ru was taken to hospital and before Police were able to secure the scene, this vehicle has travelled to and from the Poole Street address three times.

Our investigations have established items of interest directly relevant to this homicide investigation, were deliberately removed from the property and have been subsequently concealed or have been disposed.

Attempts have been made to clean and alter the crime scene before Police arrived.

We believe the person driving the Nissan Sentra and possibly others are responsible for disposing of this evidence.

We urge anyone with any information on this vehicle or who might know more about what happened to baby Ru to get in contact.

As soon as we can piece together what happened in the lead-up to Ru’s death, we can hold those responsible to account.

Police continue to speak with the three persons of interest. Their cooperation is vital to us understanding the truth of what happened to baby Ru and ultimately holding those responsible to account.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Our investigation includes building a timeline of the movement of the persons of interest.

We continue to support the wider whanau and know this has been extremely difficult for them.

I would like to thank my team for their dedication and tireless efforts on this case.

I am also hugely grateful to everyone who has come forward with information so far.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 quoting file number 231022/1708.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

